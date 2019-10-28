Kourtney Kardashian's Response To Haters Shaming Reign's Hair Is Epic

If there's one thing we know about the Kardashian-Jenner crew, it's that the sibs are far from basic when it comes to raising their kids. From outfitting their offspring in designer clothes to throwing them elaborately-themed first birthday parties and gifting them with one-of-a-kind names like Stormi, Chicago, and True, the reality stars aren't afraid to let their kiddos stand out. Case in point: Kourtney Kardashian's response to haters shaming Reign's hair.

In case y'all forgot, Reign is Kourtney Kardashian's almost 5-year-old son, and one of the three kids she shares with her ex, Scott Disick (the other two are Mason, 9, and Penelope, 6.) For as long as I can remember, the youngest of Kourt's kids has rocked a head full of gorgeous dirty blonde waves. Like, he legit has the kind of hair I try to copy on the daily but fail miserably. It's gorgeous, y'all, and I can't understand why anyone would try and say otherwise. But people love to jump on the Kardashian hate train, and that's exactly what happened when Kourt hit up Instagram on Oct. 27, to share a slideshow of pics from her weekend away to Santa Ynez, California with her kiddos.

Apparently, Santa Ynez is your basic "sophisticated cowboy town" according to a search I just did on Google. And many of the pics that the Poosh founder shared — including the very first shot — featured Reign doing cowboy things like holding a horse's lead rope, playing in the dirt, and riding a tractor.

It was all super adorable and looked like an awesome salt-of-the-earth time to me. But that didn't stop one of Kardashian's followers from showing up to throw major shade. At a 5-year-old.

"She really need to cut his hair," wrote the follower. And, like, way to kill the mood. Luckily, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wasn't having it, and she wasted no time rolling up to put the hater in her place.

"She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own," Kardashian fired back. "He is a happy boy."

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

What a bad*ss. Tell her, sis!

I don't always love when celebrities feel the need to respond to trolls on social media. But when children are involved, all bets are off IMHO, and I think Kardashian did a great job here of swiftly shutting down the negativity. And so, apparently, did many of her fans, who rolled up in the post's comment section to give the reality star their support.

"Amen," wrote one. "His hair is gorgeous and I’m a little envious to be honest."

"DRAG HER SIS," added another.

"My son had long hair until he was 15 and then decided it was time to chop it off!" chimed a third. "Idk why ppl think children should all be little cookie cutters."

And from a fourth: "Never cut his hair (unless he wants to). He is a long haired beauty."

True story.

Bottom line: Some Kardashian fans can be pretty petty. But they should go ahead and take several seats because mom-shaming is never OK, Reign isn't their child, and it's clear that Kourt has zero any interest in the opinions of haters.

Screw the cookie cutters and keep doin' you, mama!