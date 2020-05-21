Kourtney Kardashian has no time for internet trolls. After first clapping back at haters who said she looked "pregnant" in a recent Instagram selfie, Kourt is further addressing the shade-filled comments. Not only is she taking a stand for herself, but she dished out advice for anyone who might be experiencing cyberbullying. Kourtney Kardashian's response to haters critiquing her body was what the internet needed today.

Kourt addressed the shade via a YouTube video posted to her Poosh account — the lifestyle brand she launched in 2019. With daughter Penelope at her side, she chatted with her Poosh co-workers, answering fans' most-pressing questions.

One fan asked, "How do you protect your mental health from cyberbullying?" which Kourt admitted was a "good one" for her to answer. She reflected on the way she felt when fans told her she looked pregnant in her May 14 bikini selfie.

"I commented back and said, 'This is the shape of my body. I've definitely gained a few pounds over this quarantine time and I love my body and I'm proud of my shape,'" Kardashian said.

"I'm obviously posting it and this is the shape of my body. I don't think I look pregnant at all. We're all shaped differently and that's my body and I'm proud of it. So that's how I respond to the negative comments. It's not always easy," she admitted.

Kourt went on to explain she has a new motto: "kill them with kindness."

And for those experiencing cyberbullying of their own, she shared a few words of advice. "Try not to let those comments affect you, and if they do and you know that, then don't look at comments," she said. "I know it's easier said than done, but to really try to just keep the positivity for your mental health."

You can see Kourt's Q&A with her Poosh team below. Her comments about handling internet hate start at 1:42.

Despite receiving her fair share of criticism online, Kardashian still maintains a positive outlook on social media. "I think we tend to focus on the negative. I notice for myself, the negative questions stands out to me where I just want to respond to those people sometimes even more than the positive ones, which isn't always fair."

In a time where photoshop and slimming apps are just a click away, it's empowering to see Kourt keeping it so real on the 'Gram.