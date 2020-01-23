Being a celebrity isn't easy, but perhaps no one has their lives splayed out in front of the media more than the Kardashians. The famous fam has handled the spotlight with the utmost grace time and time again, and TBH, I don't know how they do it. Take Kourtney Kardashian, for example, who just had to deal with fans asking if she was pregnant after sharing a bathing suit selfie on the 'Gram. Not cool, people. That being said, Kourt totally let the comments roll right off her shoulder. Kourtney Kardashian's response to a fan asking if she's pregnant was so, so surprising.

Kardashian already has three kids, Reign, Penelope, and Mason Disick. But, apparently, that doesn't mean more babies are out of the question. When a fan slid into the comments section of her selfie asking, "Are you pregnant?" Kardashian didn't ignore the question. Instead, she gave a super honest answer. “No I wish," she responded.

Ok y'all, what I'm getting here is that Kourt is totally down to have more adorable kids, which would mean more cute content for us. You can see her über honest answer for yourself below.

Shout out to Kourt for dealing with that question so graciously. Still, some fans jumped to her defense, feeling the remark was out of line.

"That's so hurtful and judgemental - especially when someone wishes they were pregnant and it's not happening," one person commented. "It's 2020, can we stop asking women if they're pregnant?" another fan wrote.

Regardless, there was no denying Kardashian looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her new mirror selfie. Her burnt-orange bodysuit moment was everything.

TBD on whether Kardashian's baby fever will actually lead to her having more kids, but she is a total rockstar mom. She even admitted a big part of the reason she wanted to take a break from Keeping Up With The Kardashians was to better focus on being a parent.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there. But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed," she told ET.

Despite Kendall Jenner once ranking her the worst Kardashian parent, it sounds like Kourt is doing an A+ job at motherhood.