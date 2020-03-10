Parents shows their kids how much they love them in many different ways, and it varies between cultures and families. Some parents wrap their children in big hugs and there are others who lovingly kiss their kids on the lips. Kourtney Kardashian is the latter, and while some parents vocalize issues with her doing so, she doesn't plan on stopping any time soon. Kourtney Kardashian's quote about kissing her kids on the lips is unapologetic.

In a March 9 interview with Rose Inc., Kardashian got real about raising her three children and mommy-shamers. At one point, Kardashian was asked what she would never apologize for, and she answered, "Kissing my kids on the lips.”

In July 2017, Kardashian received harsh criticism for sharing photos of her kids kissing each other on the lips. They were clearly expressing their love for one another, but some criticizers took issue with the photos and went as far as calling Kardashian "sick" and a "creep." She seemingly responded with more photos of her family showing each other "unconditional love."

Earlier in the interview, Kardashian discussed how she handles rude remarks, and I suggest taking notes, fam.

"I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy," she started. "Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice. No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad."

She's got a point. Naysayers will always be around and there's no point in exerting extra energy on a faceless troll, especially when there's little benefit to you.

Kardashian also took a moment to fill readers in on what "the worst" thing is, which is "when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice."

"No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks," she added.

Kardashian can show her kids affection however she wants. There's nothing wrong with showing your kids just how much you love them, even if it is different from another parent's way of doing so.