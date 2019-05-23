If you're looking for something to heat up your ice-cold heart today, Kourtney Kardashian's quote about her relationship with Sofia Richie and Scott Disick is sure to do the trick. Kardashian kills it on the cover of Paper magazine and, while, the majority of her interview is about the launch of her new website, Poosh, she does throw Disick and Richie a pretty adorable shoutout. In fact, she calls her relationship with her ex and his new girlfriend "probably the thing I’m most proud of."

For those of you who haven't necessarily been Keeping Up with Kardashian's relationship with Disick and Richie, the reality star has been keeping it super civil with her ex and his new girlfriend. So much so that she even went to Cabo in December 2018 for a vacation with Disick, Richie, and her three children. At the time, Us Weekly even dubbed her and Disick "the definition of coparenting goals." When asked by the reporter at Paper if she'll be going on any more family vacations with Disick and Richie, she wasn't too sure. “I don’t think we’ll go on every trip together, but I love that I’m invited," she shared.

Kardashian and Disick ended their relationship in 2015 after almost a decade together. The two share three children: Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4. People reports Disick and Richie have been together for "about a year and a half."

If any of you were wondering how Richie feels about having her boyfriend's ex so incredibly involved in their lives, don't worry. Disick was pretty transparent about it during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians this past April.

“Sofia knew going into this that I was extremely close with Kourtney,” he explained. “She was like, ‘Listen, I will never get between you and your family and your children. Just speak to me and make me comfortable.’ “

“She’s a better person than I am,” he continued. “I thought for a very long time that I was going to live a very miserable life. I didn’t think that I was going to have happiness again. My biggest thing to Kourtney was no matter who we’re with, even though our children might not see everything, they do feel it and they can hear it and everyone needs to be okay with each other.”

Disick made it clear that, while he obviously respects Richie, his priority is always going to be Kardashian and the children they share together. "Sofia knows that we’re raising three kids together and until our kids are 100, I’ll still be making sure that Kourtney and my kids are a priority in my life,” he said.

The three may be making things work now, but it wasn't always so easy. When discussing coparenting with Disick in a video filmed for Poosh, Kardashian admitted that throwing new partners into the mix proved challenging in the beginning.

"I think the hardest part was when we both started new relationships... because that caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids," she told Disick. "I think that caused the most challenges."

"It's one of those things you don't think is ever gonna happen, but, like everything in the world, things move," Disick responded.

"I think that was the time where I felt like... we literally had to go to therapy to talk to even be able to communicate together," she continued.

Luckily, they were able to figure it out. And now, the three are reportedly getting along better than ever.

“They spend a ton of time together, and Kourtney is comfortable with Sofia around the kids,” a source told People on May 1. “Scott and Kourtney have gotten along really well for a long time. It’s not only the family trips, but dinners, celebrations, etc. They spend time together with Sofia and it isn’t weird.”

Cheers to them!