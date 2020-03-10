When she's not filming KUWTK, posing on the red carpet, or modeling for a photoshoot, Kourtney Kardashian loves spending time with her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. The family loves taking vacations together, and it seems one of their favorite places to visit is none other than Disneyland. Instead of having a list of rules for her kids to follow at Disney, the star only wants them to know one thing. And, believe me, Kourtney Kardashian's one rule for her kids at Disneyland will surprise you.

Speaking to Health magazine, Kourtney opened up about her passion for health and wellness. "In my house, we are gluten and dairy-free," she began. "My skin is very sensitive, and if I eat dairy, it affects it."

While Kourtney said she would "never" open a can of soda, there are some ways she spoils herself. "My mom has a good pantry in Palm Springs filled with Cheetos and Oreos and lots of junk foods. I definitely treat myself. And [recently] Kim and I did a road trip, and we stopped at a gas station and raided it [with] Funyuns, mini doughnuts, Chex Mix," she revealed.

Kourtney made it clear she doesn't "force" her kids to follow any eating habits, but she does try to teach them about moderation. However, that rule doesn't apply when it comes to visiting Disneyland. "When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks," she said.

This may surprise fans, as Kourtney has been very vocal about keeping her kids away from sweets in the past — even at their birthday parties.

In a November 2019 episode of KUWTK, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian actually had an argument over whether to give their kids candy at North and Penelope's joint birthday party.

"I'm trying to do it somewhat healthy," Kourtney offered.

"It's Candy Land, Kourtney! It's not gonna be healthy," Kim snapped back.

"It's not gonna be healthy, no matter what. Sugar's not healthy. But, I'm saying, let's not do the nasty stuff with food coloring and all, like, gross sh*t," Kourtney explained.

Watch the sisters' disagreement below.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

It seems Kourtney saves the sweets for very special occasions only, and visiting Disneyland is one of those exceptions.