It's Sagittarius season, so life is pretty much guaranteed to throw you a few curveballs this month — including, perhaps, your ex crawling back from the past. Exhibit A? Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Art Basel reunion. According to People, Kardashian, 40, and Bendjima, 26, got pretty cozy at the opening of Socialista Miami on Dec. 3. A source reportedly claimed that the exes arrived separately, snuggled up for 15 minutes, and then slipped out the back door together.

“They were on the couch together, pretty intimate in a corner,” the source reportedly told People on Dec. 5. “They did not want people taking photos of them.” TMZ added that the two were "together and very cozy the entire time at the nightclub." (Elite Daily reached out to reps for Kardashian and Bendjima for comment on the reported appearance, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

Kendall Jenner was also in attendance.

Previously that night, People reports that Kardashian and Bendjima both attended the Dior Men show, but sat separately. As if running into one ex isn't complicated enough in and of itself, Luka Sabbat, one of Kardashian's other reported exes, was also at the show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For those of you who haven't been keeping up lately, Bendjima was Kardashian's first long-term boyfriend since she and Scott Disick separated in 2015. Kardashian and Bendjima went public with their relationship in May of 2017 and, according to People, they reportedly split over a year later in August of 2018.

Her famous family apparently played a role in their breakup. “Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes, and that really distanced herself from her sisters,” a source reportedly told People in 2018. “Things are fine with them now and I’m sure they’ll get even more back to normal now that it seems he’s out of the picture for good.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Well, considering the fact that he was just partying it up with Kardashian and one of her sisters, it looks like he's getting some face time in with the fam this time around. Good start!