The battle of the exes wages on. Some fans think Kourtney Kardashian shaded Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moakler with her Feb. 23 Poosh blog post, entitled, "How to Break the Habit of Stalking Your Ex on Social Media." The title is pretty self-explanatory, and though it could be totally innocuous, some think the post is a response to when Moakler liked an Instagram comment shading Kardashian.

ICYMI, Kardashian and Barker confirmed they are dating when Kardashian posted an Instagram showing herself holding hands with Barker on Feb 16. However, hours after the two became Instagram official, Barker's ex-wife seemingly reacted by liking a shady comment on one of her recent IG posts. The comment read, "Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time." Yikes.

Despite the sus social media activity, Moakler (who divorced Barker in 2008 and shares two children with him) later claimed she's happy for her ex. As she told a reporter outside of Los Angeles International Airport on Feb. 19, per Page Six, "He's my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy, and if being with her makes him happy, and she's happy, I'm happy for both of them, honestly. He can handle that Kardashian drama."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But then just a few days later, Moakler seemingly threw shade at Barker's new woman yet again. A few hours after Kardashian published her Poosh blog post on Feb. 23, Moakler took to her IG Stories to share a quote, which seemingly threw shade right back at Kardashian. "Stop complaining about your life. There are people out there dating your ex," the quote read, and on the photo of the quote, she added a crying-laughing emoji and a winking emoji. V cryptic, Shanna.

@shannamoakler on Instagram

Of course, this could be a case of fans creating drama where none exists. Moakler said herself she didn't have an issue with the new couple, and though Kardashian hasn't directly commented on Moakler's supposed shadiness, she seems too loved up with Barker to care about any ex drama. On Feb. 20, Barker even shared a love note from Kardashian to his IG Stories and it's... intense, to say the least.

Luckily, it seems like Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, is cool with the budding romance. As a source for E! News reportedly claimed back when dating rumors first started circulating, "Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy. He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship."

Here's hoping this Kardashian-Moakler drama (whether it's rumored or not) is put to rest soon.