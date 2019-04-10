Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick's Body Language On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' Season 16 Is Tense

Anyone who does, in fact, keep up with the Kardashians knows that the relationship between Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick is very complicated. Although it's only a couple of weeks into season 16, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s body language on Keeping Up With The Kardashians suggests that the couples' relationship is still strained.

Over the years, Kourtney and Scott have had many public peaks and troughs in their relationship. However, during one of their most recent appearances on the show, it seems like they're still figuring out the best way to co-parent their three children. Even though both Scott and Kourtney have dated other people since their final breakup in early 2017, we must not forget that he is currently in a serious relationship with model Sofia Richie, and has been for almost two years. Sadly, as much as I adore these two as a couple and secretly hope they'll get back together, this might not be in the realm of possibility. In the season's second episode the couple discusses whether or not it's a good idea to Scott to join their family vacation.

"Listen to her voice and sigh and breath as she says, 'Since Costa Rica' with a mixture of sadness and accusation," body language expert Patti Wood tells Elite Daily. "Later she has a brief look of Incredulity as he explains his behavior on past trips and how he is now."

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

1. Kourtney's leaning away. Keeping Up With The Kardashians /YouTube "There’s still tension between Kourtney and Scott and it’s evident in their body language," body language expert Blanca Cobb tells Elite Daily. Although both of them deserve major props for all of the effort they're clearly putting into staying on decent terms, Wood and Cobb agree that they don't appear to be comfortable. "At the start of the video, Kourtney is leaning away from Scott with her left shoulder up as a way to nonverbally protect herself," says Cobb. "And she has her hands across in front of what I call the 'pleasure zone' as a way to protect your feelings of vulnerability."

2. Scott appears uneasy. Keeping Up With The Kardashians/Youtube "When Scott sits down after packing/unpacking the suitcase, he shows his unease by wrapping his foot around the leg of the chair," observes Cobb. "It’s as if to ground himself during their talk." And let's be real, having a serious conversation with an ex can definitely be uncomfortable. However, this could be especially tough for Scott considering how many times he's dropped the ball on past vacations.

3. Scott's facial expressions suggest he's stressed. Keeping Up With The Kardashians/Youtube "Although Scott’s looking at Kourtney, his forehead reveals his stress," explains Cobb. Something about this video clip really makes empathize with these two. It must be so difficult to have conversations like this considering all of their shared history (both good and bad).