In the lifespan of celebrity relationships, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat seemingly had a fair run. The two celebrities have reportedly broken up after a reported short (but fun) fling, and are now happily going their separate ways. Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat broke up for a really common reason, according to reports. Basically, it just wasn't that serious to begin with. I'm sure you guys can relate. Elite Daily reached out to both Kardashian and Sabbat's team for comment on the breakup reports but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Sabbat and Kardashian had reportedly been low-key seeing each other for a few months. The 20-year-old Grown-ish actor has apparently been running in Kourt's social circle for some time, and when she called things off with her long-term ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, their coming together was reportedly natural. In mid-September, Kardashian and Sabbat were spotted having dinner at a restaurant called The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. People also reported Kardashian attended a WME pre-Emmys party that evening on Sept. 14, but it was unclear if Sabbat went with her. An evening later, they went clubbing together in the TAO Chicago nightclub. At the time, a source told People magazine Kardashian was reportedly "head over heels" for Sabbat, and another source told E! News the two had reportedly been friends for a while. Apparently, Kardashian's split with Bendjima worked as a catalyst to bringing her and Sabbat closer.

An insider explained in September, "They always had chemistry, but Kourtney was in a serious relationship and her and Luka always kept things platonic. Now that Kourtney is single, she has been enjoying being able to do whatever she wants."

They added:

Kourtney isn't looking for anything serious right now and is just enjoying her fun. Her and Luka laugh a lot and she's enjoying her time with him. It's easy for her since they have had a prior friendship for the past year now.

According to reports, Sabbat made the short list of guests invited to Kourt's younger sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party, and apparently attended the famous Kardashian Labor Day BBQ, too. However, it turns out the part about Kourtney "not looking for anything serious" was true.

By the end of October, a source told People magazine, "Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka." They added, "It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal." In the end, it sounds like Kardashian's priorities are just elsewhere. The insider said, "She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great. She is looking forward to all the fun holidays."

Honestly, fans might have seen the end of this relationship coming. While followers were happy to hear Kourtney was having fun with Sabbat, they also know it takes her a long time to commit to someone seriously. The odds of her jumping from one serious relationship to another was pretty small to begin with.

I'm just happy to see she's out there still living her best life. Get it, girl.