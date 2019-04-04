KORA Organics' New Body Oil & Lip Products Will Get Your Makeup Kit Ready For Summer

If you love things that work double duty then you'll be obsessed with KORA Organics' new body oil and lip products. Not only will they help add a bit of shine or color to your summer beauty look, but they'll condition your skin while doing it. What more could you ask for in a product? Your days of dry and flaky seasonal skin are gone—get ready to glow.

Making your skin happy is at the central of KORA Organics' brand mission. Founded in 2009 by model Miranda Kerr, the company uses certified organic and natural ingredients "for one simple reason – because what you put on your skin soaks in," as described on their website. Your skin is your largest organ so it makes sense that everything you put on it should be clean and toxin-free. It's really a no-brainer when you think about it, and KORA agrees.

Last summer, KORA released Luminating Balms (AKA creamy highlighters) that contained actual crystals, much to the delight of clean beauty fans everywhere. Available in Amethyst, Clear Quartz, and Rose Quartz, they shimmered with an especially magical vibrance and totally give Glossier's Haloscope Highlighter a run for its money. Now, the brand is back with three new releases, and they're guaranteed to be just as buzzy.

First up is their Noni Lip Tint ($24, koraorganics.com), which is a nutrient-rich balm boasting a juicy berry hue that goes on sheer and deeply conditions. Formulated with certified organic noni and licorice root as well as cocoa seed and cupuacu butter, your pout will feel extra smooth, nourished, and healthy. Kiss the days of tints that leave your lips feeling flaky goodbye.

If your lips want the nourishment but not the color, the Noni Lip Treatment ($24, koraorganics.com) is what you should spring for. By combining "potent levels of certified organic noni" with licorice root, desert date oil, and cupuacu butter, a magic formula is achieved that will help your lips feel brand new. Think of it as a spa day for your pout. While it might be more expensive than your typical drugstore chapstick just remember that it's made from natural ingredients that are going to be in and around your mouth all day. Sold? Because I am.

Last but certainly not least is KORA's new Sun-Kissed Glow Body Oil ($58, koraorganics.com). It's kind of like their version of Fenty's Body Lava, except it's the first-ever certified organic shimmering body oil. Pretty cool, right? According to the product description it absorbs quickly and won't leave a greasy residue on your skin, and you'll be left with an instant bronze glow. Made with certified organic desert date, rosehip, sunflower seed and sea buckthorn oils, it'll deeply hydrate your skin and give it a healthy dose of essential fatty acids. As someone whose skin is constantly dull and flaky, especially during the transition between winter and summer, I can't wait to try this product out.

It looks like your brightest summer yet might be just around the corner.