Fans of the '90s, listen up, because there's two rumored blast-from-the-past products that'll have you throwing it back to the good ol' days. Kool-Aid's Rock-A-Dile Red & Purplesaurus Rex Flavors are reportedly coming back in 2020 and the drinks are a serious nod to '90s nostalgia. If the rumors are true, get ready to sip away in the new year with your fave packs of Kool-Aid.

The rumored return of the two flavors broke in a post from foodie Instagrammer @candyhunting on Jan. 3 with the caption, "Kool-Aid is bringing back some discontinued flavors as part of a new Retro line! So far, I've found images of both Rock-A-Dile Red and Purplesaurus Rex Flavors as Jammers and on-the-go packs." Elite Daily reached out to the brand for confirmation on the reported return of the two flavors, but did not hear back at the time of publication. But if it's true, then you won't want to miss out on the groovy boxes of Kool-Aid Rock-A Dile Red and Purplesaurus Rex, which @candyhunting notes is festively designed in red and purple, respectively. The IG also says each box contains 10 pouches of drinks which makes sharing with friends a breeze. The packaging also notes the Retro Jammers have 55% less sugar than leading regular sodas and are an excellent source of Vitamin C.

Commenting on @candyhunting's Instagram post, fans of the throwback flavors shared their reaction to the rumored release news. User @reverendscoot wrote, "This is the best thing I've heard all year," while @snackchatlive posted, "Oh man! I miss these characters and flavors!" Fan @snackinginsaudi echoed the sentiment of '90s kids reveling in nostalgia with the comment, "All snobbery aside, Kool-Aid holds so many childhood memories." There were also others who chimed in with their hopes that Kool-Aid's Sharkleberry Fin Drink would also join the lineup of comeback flavors in 2020.

This wouldn't be the first time the flavors have been recirculated. Rock-A-Dile Red and Purplesaurus Rex had a short revival in 2014, along with three other retro Kool-Aid drinks. Since Kool-Aid hasn't released an official release date of the Retro Jammers in 2020, I'd recommend keeping an eye out for the two flavors while you're out shopping this year — you might just stumble upon fruity punch that'll make your inner child go wild.