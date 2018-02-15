The mark of a strong brand is one that listens to the fans. If the people purchasing your product are all hating on the same thing, then change it. Kim Kardashian West has made two major changes to her KKW Beauty Contour & Highlight Sticks, proving that she's truly listening to the wants and needs of her consumers. When it comes to Kim Kardashian West, ask, and apparently, you shall receive.

When the KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Kits ($49; kkwbeauty.com) first launched, the reactions were... mixed, to say the least. Most beauty gurus praised the formula. I personally was shook to the core when I found out YouTuber extraordinaire Tati Westbrook was a fan of the product, even after she wasn't on KKW's guest list for the launch party. From the infinite videos and pictures circulating around the internet, it seemed that the formula blended like a dream, creating that unnaturally "natural" chiseled look Kim K is famous for.

However, pretty much all the social media moguls out there agreed the the KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight Kits had two major flaws. Firstly, the amount of product in the bullet was... minimal. YouTuber after YouTuber twisted up the bullet to the fullest extent possible and commented on how little product was there in comparison to equivalent products.

The beauty guru powers that be also didn't like the price tag of the kit. Many threw shade at the inefficiency of the brush/sponge tool and wish the kit came without it (and was replaced with a lower price point).

Some enjoyed the contour and matte highlight shades, but didn't enjoy the shimmery highlight. Basically, the wish the kit wasn't a kit, but pieces that could be chosen individually for a lower price.

When Kim Kardashian West launched her KKW Beauty Ultralight Beam Duos ($32; kkwbeauty.com) for a mere $32 each, it was clear she had begun to listen to her fans. That price is very sensible for a lip gloss and a highlighter.

Then, Kim Kardashian West dropped her first round of fragrances, the Crystal Gardenia collection. They were economically priced at $35 for a 30ml bottle and $60 for a 75ml bottle, which is less than the average perfume you'd find in department stores.

Kim Kardashian West might not need to read the price tags on cosmetic items she purchases, we she quickly learned that we makeup-loving common folk do. She heard our complaints, our sighs, and our angry AF tweets, and she gave us what we asked for. What a blessing.

Now the Crème Contour & Highlight Sticks aren't just for kits anymore. Starting Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. EST, you can purchase the sticks individually for a mere $18 each! That means, if you want a sensible highlight and contour duo, you can skip out of the brush and hone your sculpting routine for for a mere $36.

Plus, Kim Kardashian West has doubled the amount of product you receive in each stick! That's right. No more tiny bullet jokes will be made. Now you can highlight and contour to your heart's content without fearing that your product will run out in a week.

The sixteen shades available for purchase correspond with those original loss. You have your choice between shimmer and matte highlight, and subtle or dramatic contour. Really, you can purchase all four of them if you want to and really go all out.

Side note: you can't purchase the brush individually, but I don't think anyone's going to be majorly upset about that.

You can already check out the hues on the KKW Beauty website. Make sure to decide which ones you want now because, in true Kardashian-Jenner makeup fashion, they're sure to sell out ASAP.