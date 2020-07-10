While the majority of filming for TV shows and movies is still at a complete standstill due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebs aren't giving up on bringing fans entertainment any way they can — including on social media. KJ Apa is one of the latest celebs to join TikTok, and he certainly made a splash on the app in just a matter of days. KJ Apa's Tiktok account is full of wild dance moves, and it's basically a mystery to all his fans.

The Riverdale star made his TikTok debut on Monday, July 6, and it didn't take long for people to start talking.

“I’m addicted to TikTok," he said in a video on his Instagram Stories on Monday. "I’m addicted to it. I can’t get off of it. Anyhow, you guys can follow me. My name is… I love it. @fifiisqueen, follow me.”

In Apa's out-of-this-world first TikTok, he danced to the remix of Conkarah's "Banana" featuring Shaggy, and it was mesmerizing in a different kind of way. Basically, he just let loose and didn't let the camera stop him from getting down. "Please don't judge!" he captioned the video.

From there, Apa did not stop posting dance content in which he shook his hips, lost his shirt, and rocked a brand new beard. Fans had a lot to say about all of the videos.

"KJapa looks like he’s living in the movie castaway but instead of the volleyball he got a phone and it can only connect to TikTok," one Twitter user joked. Another wrote: "STOP I CANT SLEEP ALL I CAN THINK ABOUT IS THAT KJ APA TIKTOK ITS HAUNTING ME."

Courtesy of KJ Apa on TikTok

By Thursday, July 9, TikTok users noticed that the video sharing platform was down and experiencing issues. Many jokingly blaming it on Apa's strange posts.

There's no denying that Apa is having a blast on TikTok.

Courtesy of KJ Apa on TikTok

Filming for Riverdale was suspended in March over growing coronavirus concerns, leaving Apa with a lot of time on his hands. However, his TikTok antics could slow down in coming weeks if filming resumes. Truthfully, I hope he keeps living his best life on the app, because it's highly entertaining and completely harmless.