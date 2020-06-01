Kit Harington's Tweet About Jon Snow's Ending Will Reopen Your Old Wounds

Game of Thrones has been over for more than a year now. But the ending still is a sore spot for many fans. Despite HBO's best efforts to push through a pilot last summer to bring back more Westeros, there won't be a new series until 2022. Until one comes to wash away the memories of how the last one ended, anytime it comes up, feelings will follow. Case in point, Kit Harington's tweet about Jon Snow's ending has already got fans in their feelings.

Harington is trying to move on, getting cast in Marvel's The Eternals, and other new projects, But anytime those in the cast who made it to the final episode do an interview, the subject is going to come up.

In this case, it was inevitable, as Harington did a Twitter Q&A with Twitter user purple_dwagon, who came to prominence due to their coverage of Game of Thrones. Technically the two talked more than just the series. Harington confirmed, for instance, that filming on The Eternals wrapped before this spring's shutdowns, which is good news for fans. He did admit he doesn't know the status of post-production, but no actor in his position does. Fans will have to wait on that front until February of 2021.

But of course, talk turned to Game of Thrones and the finale. Harington admitted that though it may have been controversial, he liked his character's fate.

Here's his quote, as transcribed by Winter Is Coming:

When people say to me, ‘I wish you’d been on the Throne, or I wish you’d been with Dany on the Throne,’ I disagree because Jon’s place was always in the North. He’d never have been happy in the South. He’s like Ned Stark.

From a character perspective, it's hard to argue with his logic. Though many felt the whole "Secret Targaryen" plotline was pointless, the idea was that Snow spends the final season wrestling with who he is. Nature or nurture? He was born the son of a Targaryen and a rebellious Stark one who did not want to be in the North. But he was raised by Ned, and throughout the series, he's shown himself to be Ned's son, through and through.

His final journey back North is returning home, choosing to be Ned's son, no matter who his parents were. From that perspective, the ending makes sense. And it seems that it's Harington's only perspective. As he admits later on in the Q&A, he never watched the final episode. His feelings are all from the experience of performing it, and that's probably for the best.