Kit Harington is jumping from one massive fantasy franchise to another, and he will be seeing a familiar face from his Game of Thrones days when he takes on his new role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At Disney's D23 Expo on Aug. 24, Marvel officially announced Kit Harington had been cast in a main role in the superhero franchise's upcoming film The Eternals. And Kit Harington joining Marvel's Eternals movie also means big things for Game of Thrones fans, since Harington will be reunited with his on-screen brother Richard Madden for another major adventure.

After a lot of fan speculation about Harington possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past week, Disney finally revealed that the former Game of Thrones star will be playing the role of Dane Whitman (aka Black Knight) in The Eternals. The casting ups the already-impressive star power of the upcoming space epic even more: The rest of the confirmed Eternals cast includes Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, and Gemma Chan as Sersi. Fans got a first look at most of the cast together for the first time when they took to the stage at the D23 Expo over the weekend.

Of course, Harington is best known for playing Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, who had a very close bond with his brother Robb Stark (played by Madden) before the latter's shocking death in Season 3. (Well, for Game of Thrones fans who want to get technical about it, Jon Snow was actually revealed to be Robb's cousin rather than his brother, but that is really just semantics.)

Since Madden is playing the Eternal Ikaris in the new Marvel movie, Harington's casting means that in some sense, Jon and Robb finally get their Stark family reunion within the MCU... except they'll be covered in spandex instead of fur pelts.

Aside from the Game of Thrones excitement, Harington's new role will also be a very interesting one within the MCU. Although Dane Whitman is debuting in The Eternals, he is actually not a member of the eponymous superhuman race. Instead, Harington's character is, for all intents and purposes, mostly a regular human who is simply skilled in combat and is an excellent strategist. That said, he does gain some magical advantages in the Marvel Comics, so fans may get to see the former King in the North with some powers after all.

Dane Whitman inherited the title of Black Knight from a long line of his ancestors, dating back to the time of King Arthur. His most powerful weapon is the Ebony Blade, which can cut through pretty much anything and grants him imperviousness to magic and even death. Probably most integral to The Eternals, though, is that Black Knight falls in love with the Eternal Sersi in the comics, and she grants him some of her superhuman powers. Sersi is confirmed to be a main character in The Eternals, so fans might see a love story play out between the two.

The Eternals is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 6, 2020.