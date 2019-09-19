Everything we've ever known about Kirsten Dunst is a lie. OK, not everything. But, one major now-former fact is. Kirsten Dunst's first kiss wasn't with Brad Pitt. In fact, it was regular-shmegular.

While many dream of kissing super-hunk Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst lived that dream at the tender age of 11 in 1994's Interview With A Vampire. Many believed the on-screen smooch between her and 30-year-old Pitt was her first ever, but it turns out it wasn't. (Hollywood myth busted, I guess.)

On Sept. 19, Dunst appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden with fellow guest Billy Porter. Corden asked Porter about filming his first-ever, on-screen sex scene at the age of 49, before asking Dunst to recall her true first kiss.

"You consider another moment your first kiss?" asked Corden.

"Well, I did have a first kiss as a normal young adult in eighth grade... for me, it was in the Washington Monument. Y'know that phallic, tall white building?" she said to Corden.

"Yeah, I've heard of it," Corden joked back.

"In the elevator," she continued. "And the elevator's dark and I was with my entire class." How cute! Her true kiss was on a historic landmark.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Now, if you think that's all the tea on Dunst's first kiss situation, then you're incredibly mistaken, because Corden proceeded to whip out receipts y'all. Luckily, Dunst was more than willing to continue pouring the tea.

"Well, we've got a photo here," he said, taking out a framed picture of Dunst flipping the bird with a group of other teenagers.

"I was upset because I liked his friend and he kissed me in the elevator. I'm flicking the camera off because I was upset, but that was him," she explained, pointing to a curly-haired boy in the front.

"He's so sweet, but my best friend Molly was in love with him and I loved his friend," she finished. Well, look at how this story took such a relatable turn. High school crushes never seem to be able to read signals correctly. Anyway, Corden continued to probe for any remaining juice, saying, "Do you think he's walking around going, 'It was nothing to do with Brad Pitt, it was all me?'"

"I don't know," she laughed. "We were in school for a really long time and we were all buddies." Wow, looks like Dunst and her true first kiss share some serious bragging rights. Not many can say they've kissed a celeb. Though, the Bring It On actor has said time and time again she found kissing Pitt "gross" at the time.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of her new Showtime series Becoming A God In Central Florida, Dunst was shown a clip of her infamous kiss with Pitt followed by her younger-self saying, "I hated it so much because Brad was like my older brother on set and it’s kind of like kissing your brother. It’s weird because he’s an older guy and I had to kiss him on the lips, so it was gross."

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

Despite what you may think about laying one on Pitt, Dunst still thinks it was "gross."

"Yeah, it was gross! I stand by that," she said to the outlet. "It would have been so much creepier if an 11-year-old was like, 'It was great.' You'd be like, 'There’s something wrong with this child.'"

She's got a point. That's weird. But, I'm glad to hear the mega-star still got to have somewhat of a normal coming-of-age experience, including regular-shmegular kisses.