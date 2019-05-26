Even though Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick aren't together anymore, there's no denying that he's still an integral part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. In addition to co-parenting three kids with Kourtney, the Lord is also BFFs with Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, and he regularly goes on vacation with the whole family. So, when Disick turned 36 on Sunday, May 26, the Keeping up with the Kardashians stars took to social media to reminisce on the almost 15 years they've known him. Get ready for a heavy dose of nostalgia, because Kim and Kris' Instagram posts for Scott Disick's birthday feature all the throwbacks.

While it's hard to believe that KUWTK fans were first introduced to Scott Disick back in 2007, his connection with Kourtney and the family actually started even earlier. The pair reportedly met at a party when Kourtney was about 25-years-old, and while Disick admitted to having feelings for her instantly, she had other ideas.

"I just thought he was so annoying," Kardashian said during a December 2014 episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons. "He was four years younger; he lived in New York; he didn't have a job."

An on-and-off romance blossomed, and while the pair are not together anymore (Disick is currently dating Sofia Richie, while Kardashian is single), he's almost become a part of the Kardashian family while co-parenting his kids with Kourtney and being there for the other members of the family through their ups and downs over the years.

So, when the father-of-three rang in his birthday on Sunday, May 26, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were some of the first to send well wishes his way on social media.

Kardashian West took the throwback route by sharing some memories from circa 2008.

"Found these gems from 2008," she wrote, alongside a photo of the reality star hanging out with a baby-faced Kylie Jenner. "Scott I’ve known you for almost 15 years, we’ve all been through so much together and have the best memories!"

She continued:

You are like my brother. I’ve seen you grow up and become the most amazing father and friend. So happy you are in our lives. I love you @letthelordbewithyou.

Meanwhile, momager Kris Jenner focused on the children he shares with Kourtney while sharing a collage of him hanging out with the family.

"Happy birthday Scott!! @letthelordbewithyou," she wrote. The, getting sweetly sentimental, she shared:

You are the most incredible father to Mason, Penelope and Reign, and I thank God every day that you are a part of our family. I love you so much! #HappyBirthdayScott.

While Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie have yet to comment on the special occasion, I wouldn't be surprised if they do so later in the day.

Kim Kardashian previously summed up the family's unusual dynamic with Disick on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians:

I think regardless of Scott and Kourtney being together, Scott will always be in our lives. I mean, he's the father of my nephews and my niece. We want him healthy and happy, so that he can be in their lives as much as possible. But I still want Kourtney to figure it out and be strong and not get back together with him.

If anything, it seems like Scott and Kourtney's relationship has never been better, now that they're keeping things strictly platonic. And, judging from these sweet birthday posts, it looks like the rest of the family feels the same way.