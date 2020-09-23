When TIME announced their list of most influential people of 2020 on Sept. 22, there was one star who was younger than the rest. At just 17 years old, JoJo Siwa and her rainbow ponytail were slotted next to an array of athletes, astronauts, politicians, and more. No one was more proud than Kim Kardashian West, who was asked to pen the touching editorial for Siwa's TIME profile. Kim Kardashian's tribute to JoJo Siwa was so sweet, y'all.

While it my seem odd Kim K was the one to do the honors, it actually makes so much sense. Siwa has become a big part of North West's life, and the KarJenners have hung out at Siwa's mansion a number of times. Once, Siwa even babysat North for the day, and the two quickly became total besties.

After watching North's friendship with Siwa grow, Kardashian had nothing but the best things to say about the former Dance Moms star.

“JoJo Siwa is a ray of sunshine in a world that seems scary right now,” she wrote. “As a parent, you want your kids to admire positive figures. There’s no one more positive than JoJo. You just can’t help but smile when you see her rainbow ponytail.”

“She’s a great role model for children," Kardashian continued. "Her optimism is more necessary now than ever. It’s no wonder my 7-year-old daughter North and millions of other children around the world adore her. When North met JoJo last year to fulfill her dream of being part of her YouTube channel, North got really shy. But JoJo, like a big sister, made her feel at home as they dressed up, danced and made slime.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“JoJo is never ashamed to be herself, which can be really hard to do in this industry, especially when you’re so young,” Kardashian added. “When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first aired, I was old enough to know who I was and make my own decisions. I can’t imagine what it’s like to live this life at age 17. JoJo embraces it, and I hope she always will.”

Kardashian concluded: “At some point, she’ll evolve and grow up a little bit, and that’s O.K. The people who love and support her will always be there. Live in the moment. Have fun. Be yourself and surround yourself with people who will keep you positive.”

The Kardashians' friendship with Siwa may be an unlikely one, but, then again, all the best ones are.