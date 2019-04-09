North West is always a mood. Always a shady mood, but a mood nonetheless. And Kim Kardashian's throwback photo of North West and Penelope Disick serves as Exhibit A that North has been the shade queen. (It also gives us more of that adorable North and Penelope content we know and love.)

Kardashian already shared a photo of Northie and P earlier this week that showed her, Kourtney, and their daughters taking the two cousins to school. North and Penelope were wearing their school uniforms with their own added flare, like North's shimmery tights and Penelope's reportedly $400 Gucci slides (lol @ a 6-year-old in Gucci shoes). Kardashian's next addition to her Instagram grid was the cutest throwback of the two girls.

The photo showed toddler North and Penelope giving truly hilarious looks to the camera. Penelope is half smiling and looking adorably tired in her ripped jeans, and North... well, North is making her most iconic face that we've all come to know.

Yup, it's an early example of North West's shade look. Where Penelope's face is like, "Oh, mom's taking a picture again," North's is straight-up, "Did I tell you you could take a picture of me and my best friend?"

"Look what I found. They were so small," Kardashian said in her caption.

Auntie Khloé commented on the photo of her nieces and said, "Hahaha the Diddy crop!!!!"

Behold the wondrous shade.

People in the comments section are obsessed with the shot.

"North is saying 'no pictures, no pictures,'" one fan accurately described.

"This is the kind of pic that every mom posts and every child complains lmao," another equally accurate fan commented.

It really is an adorable pic, just like this one of North and P with their moms at school!

Hey, cuties! Get that education!

Kim Kardashian tried to educate her daughter a bit about their family's famous circumstances in the most recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. At one point during the episode, Kardashian and North are in a car together when North asks why there are people taking photos of them all the time.

And trust, the video of Kim K trying to explain why she's famous to North is hilarious.

"To get very technical," Kardashian said, the wheels in her head clearly turning trying to figure out what to say next, "my name is Kim Kardashian. And Daddy is Kanye West. And Daddy is a singer, performer, artist." Then, when describing herself, she goes, "Mommy has so many talents I can’t even begin to name them." LOL, Kim. I guess that's not entirely inaccurate.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel following the show, Kardashian clarified that she and West do have plans to explain what fame is as their kids get older.

"I was obviously a little bit joking," she said. "As they get older, we’ll continue to have that conversation and just explain to them."

But North apparently doesn't need any further explanation, as Kardashian revealed that she now tells everyone around her that her parents are famous. (Lol, girl, we know.)

"The other day I took North to a wedding," Kardashian said, "and she was rolling down the window and going, ‘Kim Kardashian’s in here!’ like, screaming to all the drivers, saying: ‘Hi! I’m North West! Kanye West is my dad!’ And I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ rolling up the window and putting on the child lock."

Oh, North West. You say the darnedest things.