Sure was quiet while it lasted. I'm talking about Kanye West's absence from Twitter, y'all. ICYMI, the rapper/designer returned to the platform on April 16 after a pretty long hiatus, and he's wasted no time causing drama. And while his wife has publicly defended a few of his controversial posts — including the one where he openly supported President Donald Trump — Kim Kardashian is apparently pissed at Kanye for his April 25 tweet that seemed throw low-key support Tristan Thompson's way, even though he's currently in the middle of a big reported cheating scandal with KKW's sister Khloé. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian West's team for comment on the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

"Kim has been extremely upset with Kanye’s social media rants in the past, but Wednesday’s took it to another level," a source told Us Weekly. "She tried pointing out to Kanye that the posts were only adding to speculation about his mental health, and just wanted him to realize that. He refuses to listen, and almost seemed to be taunting Kim’s advice, which he typically follows. At the end [of] Kanye’s Twitter rants on Wednesday, he said he was going to watch the Cavaliers. This of course upset Kim, but she refused to give Kanye the attention he wanted from the post."

OK, look — on the one hand, I guess I can see where Kardashian is coming from if she is, in fact, mad at her husband for backing Thompson. But Keeks, honey, it's NBA playoff season. And this is the Cleveland Cavaliers we're talking about here. I am hella pissed at Thompson for reportedly stepping out on Khloé, too, but TBH, I totally watched that April 25 game. Because LEBRON JAMES. I mean, did you see his last-second buzzer beater that gave the Cavs their 98-95 Game 5 win?

It was seriously epic. In fact, if anything, I think Kim should've been pissed at Kanye if he hadn't watched the game. And BTW, Tristan didn't even play.

I get that Kim K is probably tired of having to defend her husband on social media, though. Just check out this series of lengthy tweets she's posted on his behalf:

"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this," she began in the first. "Your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary. So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."

"Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye’s mental health, rather than just a simple business decision," she added in a second tweet.

"He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America?" she asked in tweet number three. "Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair."

"Now when he spoke out about Trump... Most people (including myself) have very different feelings & opinions about this," she admitted in tweet number four. "But this is HIS opinion. I believe in people being able to have their own opinions, even if really different from mine."

"Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him," she explained in tweet number five. "Kanye is years ahead of his time."

And, finally, "Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually," Kim wrote in her sixth and final tweet. "Bottom line."

Tell 'em, girl! Seriously, this last tweet is spot on. West has a history of struggling with mental health issues, including the time he spent three weeks in the hospital after a psychotic breakdown. So, slapping labels on him on the basis of a few tweets is actually irresponsible, unfair, and potentially dangerous to those actually suffering from mental illness. Mad props to Kardashian for defending both mental health and her man. Bravo!