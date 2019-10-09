Kim Kardashian has spent most of her life in the public eye and while she has reaped the rewards of being an open book with her fans, she plans to keep the lives of her four children with Kanye West a bit more hidden. Kim Kardashian's quotes about privacy and social media are words of wisdom.

Kardashian took the stage as a keynote speaker at the 23rd World Congress on Information Technology convention on Oct. 8 and shared how having kids has changed her outlook on social media.

"I think at the beginning, I didn't even know what the word privacy really meant. I was very OK with people knowing every detail of my life," the reality star explained. "As you get a little bit older and you have kids, and you realize you do want to value some privacy, I figured out a really good balance of sharing what I want to share."

Seemingly reflecting on being robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016, Kardashian went on to speak about internet safety and what she has learned over the years.

"There definitely is oversharing," she continued. "Especially when safety can be a factor... when there is so many eyes on you. I learned first hand that if you share too much it can be a little bit dangerous at times."

Kardashian's been an open book when it comes to her Paris robbery. The aftermath of the scary experience played out on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in March 2017, months after the incident took place and Kardashian reflected on how it has changed her.

“I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

Kardashian went on to share that she feels “blessed” to have survived it. “I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband.”

Have no fear, this doesn't mean Kardashian is planning to stop posting pictures of her adorable family — she's just playing smart now.

"I move really cautiously now that I have kids, but I still love to be open and honest and that's who I am and that's my brand," Kardashian said. "There is a way to have both and to share but not feel like your whole life is being used just for social media. You do have to have balance."

Honestly, this is something everyone needs to hear so hopefully, coming from the mouth of Kardashian, it will really help others think about their own accounts and how they can take a step back and not overshare.

While Kardashian is known to share pictures with West and their kids — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm — she often doesn't post them in the moment, instead waiting until later as not to give away their location.

Beyond her heartfelt family content, Kardashian is active on social media to promote her brands including KKW Beauty, Skims, and her work on criminal justice reform.

Here's to hoping we continue to safely get optimal Kardashian content!