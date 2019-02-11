Kim Kardashian is opening up once again about how the 2016 robbery in Paris affected her. In a new Instagram post, published on Monday, Feb. 11, Kardashian revealed that another piece of jewelry that was stolen from her that day was of sentimental value. In Kardashian’s post, she shared a 2007 photo of herself wearing a diamond cross necklace that she bought when she received her first check. Kim Kardashian’s Instagram post about getting robbed in Paris is super emotional.

In the photo Kardashian shared, which you can see here, Kardashian can be seen with her hair back, wearing sunglasses, and sporting the diamond cross necklace that means so much to her. Kardashian captioned the photo, which was taken in 2007, by saying that the burglars tried to take the necklace from her but dropped it on their way out.

“2007 throwback. So this necklace that I have on is a diamond cross from Jacob and it was the first piece of jewelry that I bought when I got my first check,” Kardashian wrote. “When I was at robbedd [sic] this was taken from me. However on the way out the robbers dropped one piece of jewelry in the street and this was it. It’s very sentimental to me. Just wanted to share ✨”

Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room on Oct. 3, 2016. The attack has clearly taken a toll on Kardashian and her family both emotionally and psychologically. The effect of the robbery was so profound that Kardashian has suggested she’s a much better person now because of what happened.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things,” Kardashian said during a 2017 appearance on The Ellen Show.

Kardashian has frequently been outspoken about the robbery and has often revealed details about what happened to the media. In a March 2017 Instagram post, Kardashian shared what she learned from the incident ahead of an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that was centered on the robbery.

“I thought it was important to share this story through my eyes & not in an interview where my own words could be twisted. I have always shared so much & I'm not going to hold back when this was probably one of the most life changing experiences for me,” Kardashian explained at the time.

Kardashian also talked about how life-changing the robbery was in her life and how “blessed” she felt for having survived it. “I would never wish this experience upon anyone, but have learned some valuable lessons & feel so blessed to be safe home with my babies & husband.”

Overall, it seems like this incident has truly affected Kardashian and will likely continue to do so over the long term. Hopefully, Kardashian is finding it easier to think about and cope with as time goes on. One positive thing to come out of this is that she seems to appreciate things so much much and feels she’s changed for the better.