Kim Kardashian's Quotes About Instagram Possibly Ending Likes Are Supportive

Instagram announced it was testing a new feature that would hide like counts on profiles back in April 2019, which definitely had social media users split. One might assume a huge reality star like Kim Kardashian would be against it since much of her business and personal brand depends on drumming up buzz on Instagram. But the KUWTK star recently shared her thoughts on the matter, and Kim Kardashian's quotes about Instagram possibly ending likes may surprise you.

During an interview for the New York Times' DealBook Conference in NYC on Wednesday, Nov. 6, Kardashian revealed which side of the Instagram-eliminating-likes debate she falls on. Surprisingly, it sounds like she's 100% on board.

“As far as mental health… I think taking the likes away and taking that aspect away from [Instagram] would be really beneficial for people,” Kardashian explained. “I know the Instagram team has been having a bunch of conversations with people to get everyone’s take on that and they’re taking it really seriously, and that makes me happy.”

Kardashian, who has more than 150 million followers on Instagram, went on to share that while she isn't negatively affected by how many people like her photos and videos, she knows people who are.

“I find myself to be extremely mentally strong and I have people who are obsessed with the comments, and I find that to be really unhealthy,” the reality star said. “I struggle with having to step outside of how I feel and thinking about, ‘What if one of my children was like one of my friends who wasn’t as mentally strong and would really be affected by the comments?' That would really affect me."

Kardashian is extremely active on social media, constantly sharing adorable photos of little North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with her followers, but she's learned to tread lightly when it comes to using social media. Her perspective changed immensely after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris in October 2016.

“It is tricky and when I raise my kids, I think about screen time, phone time, what to post, what not to post,” she said on Wednesday.

“Even posting things in real-time, I learned from a bad experience I had when I was robbed that people knew my every move, what I had, where I was, what I was doing, and that, to me, really changed the things that I post."

However, Kardashian is determined to keep her fans in the loop without giving too much of her personal life away.

“I still want people to feel like they’re on that journey with me, but I might video something and then post it when I’ve left the location for privacy,” she explained.

Whether Instagram will actually go through with the feature is still unknown, but at least fans know where Kardashian stands.