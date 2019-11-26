If you're having a tough time understanding WTF your partner is talking about these days, take Kim Kardashian's quote about understanding Kanye West as a little shred of hope. "It’s OK to not understand each other. It’s OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time," Kardashian told New York Magazine in a feature published on Nov. 25. "It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? or what’s the lesson from that? and giving each other space and time to figure that out."

Despite their differences in opinion, Kardashian also noted that her relationship with the self-proclaimed "greatest artist God has ever created" has "never stopped being fun." That makes sense, right? Spending a lifetime with someone you understand completely is great in its own way, but there's a certain level of fresh excitement that comes with marrying a completely different individual alongside whom you grow and change.

When the reporter noted that he observed Kardashian has "been dressing a little less sexy recently," the reality star/lawyer/entrepreneur explained how her husband's thoughts on her notoriously sexy aesthetic have impacted her style. ICYMI: West called Kardashian out for her mega sexy Met Gala look during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. You can watch the majorly cringeworthy clip for yourself here:

Since then, some fans have noticed a shift in Kardashian's style. Is that all because of West's opinions? Well, sort of. She explained:

I saw this whole thing where it’s like, 'She’s so demure, and she’s covered.' And I was like, 'Guys, I had a shearling coat on and a turtleneck because it’s, like, freezing.' But I think I have a little bit. I don’t know if it’s the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he’s not comfortable with that. I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day, he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want. But I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. And I definitely contributed to that.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

It all goes back to what she was saying about "understanding," right? They don't necessarily share the same point of view on her style, but they've found a way to communicate and respectfully meet in the middle. That's what love's all about, people.