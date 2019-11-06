Kim Kardashian's Quote About Compromising With Kanye West Is On Point

A healthy marriage requires a whole lot of bargaining and even the strongest of couples can have their issues trying to find a happy medium. Kim Kardashian and her husband don't always see eye-to-eye, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star recently revealed how she manages to compromise with Kanye West while remaining true to herself.

During a Nov. 5 interview with The Real, Kardashian opened up about West's newfound religious journey and the conservative rules he's put in place since. "I obviously want to honor him and what he's feeling," she said. "And he's been going through this life change."

She went on to clarify that with West being a father of four, he's become more cautious. "And he's had this epiphany of being...a little bit more strict as a dad and being very forceful on the imagery that's in the household and what they see. I actually agree with it," she continued.

"But, I'm always going to be me. So, we had that discussion and that fight. I think, at the end of the day, that's what marriage is," she added, alluding to West's outrage over Kardashian's stunning Thierry Mugler corset dress worn to the 2019 Met Gala.

The Real Daytime on YouTube

If you missed it, the Oct. 13 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed never-before-seen drama that went down between the couple right before the event. West started by telling Kardashian, that since his spiritual awakening and becoming a father, he doesn't want his wife to wear sexy clothing. "I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?”

He then told Kardashian her clothing was too proactive. "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy," he said.

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you," Kardashian told West.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the end, she was true to herself and wore the dress. Even though, Kardashian and her husband bump heads in light of West's new conservative outlook, she thinks he is setting a good example for their children.

"Just where he has gone in his life and maybe things that he did a year ago, he probably wouldn't be doing today," she said. "And I love that beautiful journey as well and I think that's a great example for our kids. But, you know, there's also that fine line of staying firm and doing what you feel comfortable with. And I take a little bit of him and I hear what he's saying and I totally compromise."

Hear that, fam? Compromise (while staying true to yourself) is the key to a working relationship. Noted.