Saint West is receiving plenty of love on his golden birthday. Fans also received a gift, when Kim Kardashian's post for Saint's fifth birthday revealed her secret ritual for each of her kids' birthdays. On Saturday, Dec. 6, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sweet post on Instagram to celebrate her oldest son's special day, including photos of her cuddling and kissing her son on an outdoor porch.

"My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life's soul mates," she began the caption. Then Kardashian-West revealed a secret annual tradition she does with her kids to celebrate their birthdays.

"Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life," the star revealed. "Saint- I can't wait to see how you're grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you're big."

It's a sweet idea, but it sounds like Kardashian fans will have to wait until the kids are older to possibly find out what their answers were. Kardashian-West also noted that the family was having a "drive-by party" to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I know a drive-by party isn't ideal but it's our times and you are so excited!" Kardashian-West continued. "You are always so joyful and bring so much joy into my soul every single day."

"You will always be my baby boy. Enjoy your golden bday this year Sainty! #5onthe5th!!!" she finished. Of course, the celebrity mom wasn't the only person to chime in with well wishes for Saint — plenty of other members of the Kardashians' big family celebrated him, too.

"We love you so so much Sainty!!!!!!!" wrote Saint's aunt, Khloé Kardashian, who included several photos of her nephew on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Saint's grandma Kris Jenner shared her own Instagram post in honor of his special day.

"Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!!" she began. "You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you!" Happy golden birthday, Saint!