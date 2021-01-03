Even Saint West is making a big change for the new year. On New Year's Eve, Kim Kardashian revealed her son gave himself a haircut, and although that may sound a bit scary, the results were actually pretty adorable. Kim Kardashian's photos of Saint cutting his own hair are so cute. Check out the photos of Kardashian's adorable 5-year-old son.

Kardashian shared photos of Saint's new 'do to Instagram Story on Thursday, Dec. 31, along with the caption, "Still looks cute tho," to confirm she's not upset about her child trimming his hair. The photos feature Saint with missing hair at the top of his head, as well as a snap of a pile of his chopped-off hair next to some scissors.

While Kim's photo of Saint's chopped locks may seem a little scary, the 5-year-old is blessed with such a large mane of curly hair that his snips really didn't drastically change his look all too much.

Kardashian took to social media to celebrate Saint's fifth birthday in December. In an Instagram post on Dec. 6, Kardashian wrote, "My baby Saint turns 5 today. One of my life's soul mates." She continued on, sharing an annual tradition she does with her kids to celebrate their birthdays: "Every year I interview my kids and ask them the same exact questions about life. Saint- I can't wait to see how you're grown and how you answers these questions as a 5 year old and show them to you when you're big."

Saint's grandma Kris Jenner also shared her own Instagram post to celebrate his 5th birthday in December. "Happy birthday to my sweet angel boy grandson Saint!!!" she said. "You are such an incredible sweet soul and such a huge piece of my heart and I am so very proud of you!" Happy golden birthday, Saint!

Kardashian recently had her own moment on social media when people roasted her Christmas dress on Twitter. It all started when Kardashian posted her Christmas look on Friday, Dec. 25, posing with her family members for the holiday. In a a photo of her and Kylie Jenner, Kardashian showed off her green dress with a hard shell bodice. The dress quickly drew plenty of criticsm and comparison to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles due to its six-pack shell and coloring.

It seems Saint is just as keen to take on some bold style risks as his fashionable parents.