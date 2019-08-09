Yay! I love when my 'Gram is blessed with a new photo of a West kid and today is nothing short of amazing. Kim Kardashian's new photo with Kanye, North, and Saint in Japan is such a gem. Like, a literal gem that should be protected at all costs.

On Aug. 8, Kim Kardashian posted not one, but two sweet family photos in a carousel post. The first photo featured just Kardashian, North, and Saint, but the second snap was graced by papa bear Kanye West, in true Kanye West fashion. He flashed his usual stone-faced-not-quite-a-smile expression in a gray hoodie and olive cargos. Kardashian stooped low in an all-black ensemble and chic bob while holding Saint. Like his mother, Saint opted for a black-all-over look, sporting a black tee, Champion gym shirts, and what look like Gucci slides. He is an athleisure icon. Although I think it's fair to point out that North West stole the show. She served an over the shoulder pose that could rival Naomi.

The 6-year-old donned a yellow top with what looks like yellow ostrich feathers for sleeves paired with teal pants and yellow, fur-covered kitten heels. I gotta admit, North has me on the brink of rush ordering a yellow fur jacket as I write this and it's 90 degrees outside. She is a fashion killa and Kardashian's fans couldn't help but take notice. North's praises filled the comments section.

"North is a MOOD," wrote one Instagram user. "I live for North's poses!!!!" commented another user. "North ain’t come to play," added another fan, followed by, "Am I the only one who feels she’s going to be a fashion icon?" Going to be?! She already is. Have you seen her cover on WWD? If not, you've got some homework to do.

The West Family look to be enjoying their trip to Japan. Kardashian also uploaded photos of herself Kanye, Saint, and North in the infamous and extremely Instagrammable teamLab Borderless museum. The four members of the West family posed together under what looks like gigantic white balloons in a room of pink and purple lights. Another snap captured Kardashian and Kanye in a room full of rope lights. So magical.

These snaps come right after Kardashian announced she'd be expanding her makeup line with an all-new collection inspired by her favorite era.

"I’m so excited to announce my new 90’s inspired collection of all matte formulas- The Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa Collections!!!" she wrote under a photo of herself in pink and brown matte lips and smokey eyes. "I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is. The collection features 2 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes, 6 Lipsticks in a brand new matte formula, 6 Lip Liners, and 5 Eyeliners. Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa are two entirely different color ranges, so there are so many looks you can create with this collection. I can’t wait for you guys to try it!!! Launching to kkwbeauty.com on Friday, 08.16 at 12pm pst."

That's around the corner. Well, if we don't get any new family photos (but I hope we do) there's always new makeup to look forward to.