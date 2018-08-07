Everyone knows that Kim Kardashian loves being a mom. She also loves snapping great photos for her Instagram account. Thankfully, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star can marry her two loves and create some really amazing moments. And Kim Kardashian’s new photo of Saint and Chi definitely proves that.

Kardashian posted a brand new photo of her two youngest children to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 7, and it’s really, really sweet!

In the photo, Saint and Chicago are sitting next to each other and looking off camera. Saint is sporting some cornrows and Chi has a full head of beautiful curly hair.

“These two are inseparable #Chi #Saint,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

Kardashian, who has basically sworn off selfies, is all about posting photos of her kids. Overall, she seems like a really proud mom who just wants the world to share in the joys of parenting.

Back in June 2018, while promoting the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star revealed to KTLA 5 anchor Sam Rubin that she’s not about the selfie game anymore.

I don't take selfies anymore, I don't really like them as much … It's not all about… taking selfies, I used to spend too much of my time taking selfies. I just would like to live in real time a little bit more. I don’t mind pictures, but I’m just not on my phone the way that I used to be.

So, now fans are getting pics of Saint, Chi, North, and all the other Kardashian-Jenner kids. Not that anyone is complaining. Fans love the next generation of the family as much as the one before it.

Here’s the latest photo Kardashian posted of Saint and Chi, by the way:

Fans had a lot to say about the cute photo. “Look at Chi with her little heart shaped ears 👂!!! So sweet💕,” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another fan was trying to convince Kardashian to have more children. “Chicago look just like you Kim omg have one more girl make it even number,” they said.

“You make such cute babies 😍 Chi is so dang beautiful 😍😍😍,” another person gushed.

Basically, it was more or less the same commentary as any other time Kardashian posts pics of her kids. The fans eat it up. And they should because those kids are adorable!

Kardashian posted this sweet photo of Saint and Chi back in May:

These two cuties are also featured in this photo along with North and Kardashian herself:

Kardashian is definitely in the moment here and it’s really endearing to see her cuddling up with her kids!

Every now and then, Kardashian gives fans a glimpse into the kind of dad her husband, Kanye West, is. Spoiler: he seems like a pretty good one!

Here he is with Chi on his lap during what looks to be a ride in a private jet:

And here is with North on her birthday:

And then there’s this Addams Family-esque portrait with everyone:

All in all, they all seem super happy together which is wonderful to see.