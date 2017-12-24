Kim Kardashian's New Hair Is An Icy Blue Bob & It's So Perfect For Winter

A Kardashian Christmas is honestly the only Christmas I care about, and the Kardashian family certainly has not disappointed this year. From a literal mystery of a family Christmas card to a Khloé pregnancy confirmation to Kris Jenner's ever-anticipated Christmas Eve Party coming up tonight, the Kardashian's are full of surprises this holiday season. And now, Kim K just dropped another one on us: brand new hair. Yes, Kim Kardashian's new hair is the absolute perfect color for the winter, and TBH, I'm calling up my hair salon right now so I can get this same ~lewk~.

On Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, Kim's hair stylist, Chris Appleton, shared a photo on Instagram of the reality star sporting an icy blue color on her recent super short blunt-cut lob, with the caption, "❄️ Guys lets talk about how fire @kimkardashian looks! #chrisappletonhair @makeupbyariel." I beg to differ with that caption. Kim K looks quite the opposite of "fire." She looks like an icy, cold-weather queen, and I am so here for it.

In some recent pictures of Kim out and about in Los Angeles, you'll also notice that Kim's hair matched the rest of her outfit, and I can only dream of having my life so coordinated.

EXCUSE ME, KIM, MY ICY WINTER QUEEN, CAN YOU LET ME LIVE? (Kidding, please don't let me live. Continue to slay me like this.)

It looks like Kim is going to keep the light hair going for longer, despite saying on Twitter that she was "getting over" it. Back on Dec. 13, 2017, Kim tweeted about the process she follows for getting her hair so blonde (without literally going bald), and it sounds so freaking tiring. Basically, the process involves a wild amount of time.

You guys, the only thing I'm willing to spend 13 hours on is sleeping. Literally, that's it. But clearly, Kim K is much more patient than I am, and she's got the bomb-ass hair to show for it.

The super short lob Kim has been rocking is also pretty recent. About two weeks ago, she debuted the new look on Snapchat. Chris Appleton also shared some insight into how he and Kim decided on an edgy lob in favor of Kim's previously luscious locks on Kim's app:

Kim and I love to change up her hair game. We have had so much fun with the long wave and felt that it was time to add a new look. We decided to go for the chop. I wanted to create a sleek and chic vibe. This was a super angled blunt cut that complemented Kim’s face and jawline from all angles.

How is that when Kim goes from long, cascading locks to a short, blonde bob, she looks like a fierce winter goddess, but when I do it, I tell the hair stylist I love it, spiral into a web of self-loathing, cry myself to sleep, and immediately wish for my hair to grow back?

Regardless, hopefully Kim didn't mean it when she said she was "getting over this." Her hair looks amazing no matter which way you slice it, but these icy vibes are coincidentally the most fire hair goals there ever were.

