It's hard to forget Diddy's sly habits of cropping other celebs (~ahem~ Kylie and Kendall) out of pictures. After the iconic moment involving the Jenners in one of the rapper's 2017 posts, the slick move became known as the #DiddyCrop, and Kim K totally brought it up in a recent throwback post. If you think that moment had passed, Kim K proved she hasn't forgotten. TBH, Kim Kardashian's joke about cropping Kylie Jenner out on Instagram was a perfect response to her sister's request.

On Friday, Sept. 25, Kim K posted a wholesome throwback photo of her sisters at Benihana, captioning it, "Babies at Benihana." The cute snapshot shows the two Jenner sisters as preteens, Kim K with sandy blonde locks, and Khloé, smiling as they're seated at a table. Instagram account @commentsbycelebs reposted the upload with the hilarious exchange between Kylie and Kim in the comments.

Kylie didn't exactly love the throwback pic, and expressed her distaste by bluntly commenting, "delete this immediately." In response, Kim K commented back, "@kyliejenner should I Diddy crop you out?" ICYMI, Kim was jokingly referencing the time Diddy cropped Kylie and Kendall out of a 2017 Met Gala photo. Fans discovered he left them out of his post, as Kylie Jenner's post featured the entire group, with herself and Kendall included, alongside Diddy, Migos, Wiz Khalifa, and Jaden Smith. But Diddy's pic left the Jenners out completely, which fired up the idea that he was throwing shade.

Then, people started noticing that Diddy did the #DiddyCrop regularly, like in a Yeezy Season 2 Show picture when Diddy's post only included Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé, but cropped out Alexander Wang, Anna Wintour, and Kim K. Because of the slick way Diddy cropped people out like they didn't exist, #DiddyCrop became a meme about cropping people out of your life.

Here's that famous #DiddyCrop in all its glory:

It wasn't until a February 2018 interview on Ellen that Diddy explained he isn't in charge of the crops. "Sometimes my photography editor, he doesn’t let me know when he’s taking people out of the pictures," he said. "There were people taken away that didn’t deserve to be taken away, and I had nothing to do with it." The show featured a Diddy crop of 2018's Grammys when Fabolous and French Montana were left out of his post. "This young kid that works for me, he wanted a picture of Jay-Z, Nas, and Kendrick," said Diddy. "So he used his social technology skills and that's what he did. Then, my friends haven't been talking to me for like two weeks."

Even if Diddy didn't crop Kendall and Kylie out of that Met Gala photo on purpose, Kim K's remark about #DiddyCropping Kylie out of her pic is the best response EVER.