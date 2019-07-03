Kim Kardashian has been called out for apparent Photoshopping... again. The mother of four has a little fashion guru in the making in North West. The 6-year-old loves to dress herself in things from her mom's closet, make music videos, and take photos on her mom's phone. It was North herself who photographed the shot that fans online are saying looks Photoshopped. Kim Kardashian's girl's night Instagram, while it was taken by North, fans are saying it appears to be heavily edited by Kardashian.

This isn't the first time the Kardashian family has been called out for seemingly altering their appearances in their Instagram posts. Khloé and Kim definitely seem to be called out the most, with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner coming in a close second and third. This time around, people are saying that Kardashian's photo looks like her jaw has been altered, giving her a Sims kind of effect.

The post shows Kardashian, Olivia Pierson, and Natalie Halcro sitting in Kardashian's home movie theater. In one photo, the three women are posing for the camera, and the second is more relaxed, showing them lounging on the cushions in the at-home theater.

I don't use FaceTune myself, so I can't pinpoint what exactly has made their faces look so different in this photo (if the fan accusations are correct in that Kardashian used FaceTune to enhance her features). What do y'all think?

The comments section of the photo contain a variety, but a lot of people are saying the women's faces definitely look altered in the shots.

"Facetune has joined the chat," one user said.

"Did North also facetune this?" another posted.

"What filter is this? The Sims 4?" one person commented, noting that their faces look almost animated.

"The Sims could never," another said.

"What in the facetune hell is this," one said.

"Y'all ever heard of skin texture," was another comment posted.

Clearly, this set of photos has people feeling a certain kind of way, but the Kardashians rarely ever comment on the Photoshop accusations against them.

In fact, the family famously doesn't respond to most of the criticism they receive. They've been accused of cultural appropriation a hell of a lot throughout the years. The most recent example of this came when Kim announced the impending launch of her shapewear brand, Kimono. Kim is not Japanese, and a kimono is a traditional form of Japanese clothing. This, justifiably, angered people because Kardashian was planning on making a profit off of a type of fashion that wasn't created by or for her.

In a surprising turn of events, Kardashian responded to the backlash and announced that she will be launching her shapewear line under a new name.

"Being an entrepreneur and my own boss has been one of the most rewarding challenges I’ve been blessed with in my life," she said in an Instagram post on July 1. "What’s made it possible for me after all of these years has been the direct line of communication with my fans and the public. I am always listening, learning and growing - I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me."

"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," the caption continued. "My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon. Thank you for your understanding and support always."

That's great that Kardashian listened to the criticism, took it to heart, and changed course because of it. When it comes to her seemingly Photoshopped photos, however, it is her prerogative to present her face/body however she feels comfortable doing. It doesn't help the culture of impossibly met beauty standards when Kardashian and her sisters so willingly seem to meet them, but it is their choice to do so.