What’s going on with Kanye West and Twitter? That’s the question that was posed to Kim Kardashian when she appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live recently and she had a very interesting response. Always loyal to her hubby, Kardashian defended West for his wild Twitter antics and made a pretty reasonable point while doing it. Kim Kardashian’s comments about how Kanye West uses Twitter will probably raise some eyebrows, but there are some good takeaways from them, too.

During Kardashian’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan submitted a question that asked about West’s frequent Twitter rants. According to Kardashian, ranting on Twitter is like therapy for West.

“He goes through phases,” she said. “You know, he made a good point the other day. He was like, ‘Look some people express themselves — whether it’s about a person, like, in diss records’ — and he’s like, ‘I’ve never done that. Some people see a therapist. Some people do this. To me, Twitter is my therapy, and it’s legal. So, I’m not doing anything to hurt anyone.’”

That’s true. He’s not exactly hurting people by tweeting, but he does have a platform and the implications of his words could potentially be harmful. But Kardashian suggests he’s not thinking about that. According to Kardashian, West’s thinking is along the lines of, “'People can end up in jail for the things that I'm thinking, but instead I just tweet it all, it might be 150 tweets but that's how I get it out and then I feel better.’”

At least, that’s how Kardashian framed West’s mindset during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live. I suppose that makes sense. After all, using Twitter as an outlet for emotions is therapeutic for lots of people, whether they’re famous or not. So, I suppose it’s West’s right to feel the same way!

You can check out Kardashian’s entire interview on Watch What Happens Live down below:

In addition to defending West against misperceptions about his Twitter usage, Kardashian also talked about some more light-hearted topics. Like her new baby, for example! For those of you who haven’t heard, Kardashian and West are expecting their fourth child via surrogate. And while discussing the news on Watch What Happens Live, Kardashian confirmed that the baby will be a boy!

“It’s a boy, I think it’s been out there,” Kardashian said. “I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and told some people. I can’t remember who I told because I never get drunk.”

Whoops! I’m sure she won’t be drinking again anytime soon, especially if she’s prone to spilling family secrets while drunk!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also revealed that the latest addition to her family is due “sometime soon.”

In a Jan. 3 report from People, a source revealed that the couple have always wanted to have a fourth baby.

“Since they had another embryo, Kim and Kanye always knew they wanted to try and implant that embryo too,” the source said. “They hoped to work with the same gestational carrier, but it didn’t work out this time. They are working with a second carrier now that is pregnant and will give birth in the spring.”

So, West’s Twitter antics aside, this is a really exciting time for him and Kardashian. I’m sure they’re both over the moon now that they’re expecting their fourth child. Congrats Kim and Kanye!