Days after the Met Gala, people are still talking about Kim Kardashian's curve-accentuating, gravity-defying gown from Thierry Mugler. Not only did the corset prevent the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from sitting and using the bathroom for four hours, but she apparently also had to take classes just to breathe in the constraining number. Kim Kardashian's breathing lessons for her Met Gala gown take dedication to her fashion choice to a whole other level, and TBH, I can't relate.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to controversy, but the gown that she donned at the Monday, May 6 gala ignited a firestorm of comments due to her impossibly tiny waist — which she later revealed was the product of a corset.

Shortly after welcoming her fourth child via surrogate on Friday, May 10, the reality star took to Instagram to give her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her Met Gala look.

Alongside a photo of her and designer Thierry Mugler deep in discussion, she wrote, "The day that I found out the Met Gala theme was 'camp,' that same day we called @manfredthierrymugler the King of Camp!"

She continued, "We met up in Miami right after the holidays last year and saw the sketches! I learned so much about couture from this genius man, it was beyond couture, it was art! 7 months in the making and fittings in Montreal, Paris and LA."

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian then detailed the lengths to which she went to make Mugler's vision a reality, writing, "Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!! And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more."

Kardashian previously shared other restrictions of the silicone skintight gown, which was inspired by the 1957 film Boy on a Dolphin starring Sophia Loren and was meant to look like the KKW Beauty mogul had emerged from the ocean straight to the Met Gal red carpet.

In a behind-the-scenes fitting video for Vogue, the mom-of-four could be seen getting laced into the intricate corset (a Mr. Pearl creation) and addressing the camera, "Anna, if I don't sit down for dinner, now you know why. I'll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit." Kardashian reportedly had to stand in a van on the way to the event and was unable to sit down the while time.

She quipped in the video, "Wish me luck. I won't be able to pee for about four hours."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While her over-the-top preparations definitely take the adage "beauty is pain" to the next level, Kardashian reiterated that it was all worth it.

"I used to sit at home in bed on my computer looking at all of the pictures of everyone — dreaming one day that I could ever attend a Met ball and never really even believing that that would ever happen," she said in the Vogue video. "I'm honestly so humbled by the idea that this is my life."

Say what you like about Kim K, but there's no denying that she takes the art of fashion seriously.