Kim Kardashian has a loyal fanbase that has stuck with her for years, but they're never afraid to call her out when she slips up. Today, fans are furious over Kardashian's latest magazine cover. At first glance, Kim Kardashian's 7Hollywood cover looks gorgeous, but one very important detail about Kardashian's appearance has upset fans and critics alike.

On Dec. 19, Kardashian unveiled her latest magazine cover for 7Hollywood, which appears to show her channeling the late Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor, according to fans. "Wearing Mugler Private Archives for @7hollywood_mag," Kardashian captioned [the] her corresponding post on Instagram. "WHAT A DREAM."

A few celebrities complimented the cover, including her sister Kendall Jenner and model Rudy Bundini. "YES," Jenner wrote, followed by Bundini's, "That dress though."

While neither Jenner nor Bundini took issue with Kardashian's cover, fans criticized the star for her skin tone in the photo, which appears noticeably darker than her actual skin tone. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on the backlash but didn't hear back.

It's unclear if Kardashian's darker tone was achieved with makeup, lighting, or Photoshop, but whatever the case, fans weren't OK with it.

"She's channeling Diahann Carroll, Lena Horne, Dorothy Dandridge NOT Elizabeth Taylor," one fan wrote.

Other comments included things like, "I thought this was a black woman," "Who is that?" and, "Kim wants to be a black woman so bad. GIVE IT UP."

This isn't the first time Kardashian has been called out for altering her skin tone in photo shoots. In June 2017, fans slammed one of her KKW Beauty promo shots for the same thing. Fans slammed the star, writing, "Y'all wanna be Black so badly," and "Do you know the difference between blackface and contour?"

Days later, Kardashian released a statement to The New York Times, in which she provided a possible explanation for her darker skin tone. "I would obviously never want to offend anyone," Kardashian said. "I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off."

Earlier this year, Kardashian also received backlash over her shapewear line, then named KIMONO (after the traditional Japanese garment of the same name). Following Kardashian's name reveal on June 25, fans trended #KimOhNo on Twitter to express their frustrations with the star's decision, accusing her of cultural appropriation.

It worked, because soon after, Kardashian released an apology and revealed she would be re-naming her shapewear line. "I am always listening, learning and growing — I so appreciate the passion and varied perspectives that people bring to me," Kardashian captioned a July 1 Instagram.

Kardashian has yet to address the controversy surrounding her 7Hollywood cover, but fans are waiting.