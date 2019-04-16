If you’ve been keeping up with the latest Kim Kardashian news, then you’ve probably heard that she’s studying to be a lawyer. While the revelation of her law-related studies may come as a surprise to some, Kardashian has actually been considering it for a while. As a matter of fact, she said a few years ago that she would pursue law in an interview with Wonderland Magazine. Kim Kardashian’s 2016 comments about studying law highlight her commitment to a new career path.

Kardashian sat down for a chat with Wonderland Magazine in September 2016 and opened up about what she was planning to do when her life as a reality star began to slow down a bit.

“If things slow down and I had time, I really wanna go to law school – just something I can do in my older age,” she explained. She also told the outlet that she wanted to be an intern for a member of Johnnie Cochran’s team. Cochran, as you might recall, worked with Robert Kardashian Sr. when O.J. Simpson was on trial in the 1990s.

Another career path that Kardashian was considering at the time was forensics. “Or I could become a forensic investigator. That would be my ultimate. I can really investigate things,” she said.

So, whatever you may think about Kardashian pursuing a career in law, the fact remains that she’s had this dream for quite a while. And now she’s finally doing what she’s always dreamed of, which is wonderful!

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As you may have heard, Kardashian outlined her career plans in the new issue of Vogue. Kardashian, who’s on the cover of the magazine, revealed that she had accepted an apprenticeship with a San Francisco law firm and planned to take the bar exam in 2020.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she told Vogue.

As for what prompted her to finally dive into her law studies, Kardashian says that working to free Alice Marie Johnson from prison was a huge motivator. During her work to free Johnson, Kardashian realized that she didn’t have the adequate knowledge to go toe-to-toe with people in positions of power.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, sh*t. I need to know more,” Kardashian explained. “I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

So, basically, Kardashian saw firsthand how knowledge can equal power and she decided to be proactive in effecting change. It's amazing that something finally spurred her on to make this dream she's clearly had for a long time a reality.