Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have an iconic love story. Individually, West and Kardashian are two of the most famous people in the world, and together, their celeb status has grown even larger over the years. It's stories like how Kanye West's "Lost In The World" was inspired by Kim Kardashian that keep fans intrigued about the duo's relationship, both past and present.

West and Kardashian had been friends for almost a full decade before they started officially dating in 2012. After welcoming their first child, North, in June 2013, West and Kardashian legally got married in May 2014. Seeing as how their love story has been going strong for so long, there are plenty of intimate milestones that the pair has celebrated privately. That's why it was such a big deal when Kardashian opened up on Sunday, Nov. 22, about inspiring West's 2010 hit song "Lost In The World." Kardashian shared the story on Instagram, writing:

Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye’s 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album. For those that don’t know the story behind 'Lost In The World'...Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song.

Adding that she keeps everything, Kardashian showed off two photos of the handwritten card from West in her post. In West's card to Kardashian, he wrote the poem:

You're my devil, you're my angel / You're my Heaven, you're my Hell / You're my now, you're my forever / You're my freedom, you're my jail / You're my lies, you're my truth / You're my war, you're my truce / You're my questions, you're my proof / You're my stress and you're my masseuse

Those words ended up becoming a verse in West's "Lost In The World," and it seems like the rest is history. Hopefully Kardashian will keep sharing these stories for years to come, because they're beautiful.