The 69th annual NBA All-Star game on Feb. 16 was a pretty star-studded event. Attendees included J. Cole, Jennifer Hudson, Spike Lee, Chance The Rapper, 2 Chainz, and — of course — basketball lovers Kim and Kayne. Kimye sat courtside at the game (which was held at the United Center in Chicago), and since Kardashian was impossible to miss in her rust-orange puffer coat, the two inevitably made an appearance on the Jumbotron. Though the longtime couple is usually on the same page, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's kiss cam moment was actually kind of uncomfy — mostly because West was clearly unprepared for it.

When their faces appeared on the big screen, Kardashian noticed right away and blew some kisses to the camera before turning — eyes closed and lips puckered — to her hubby. Meanwhile, West appeared oblivious behind a pair of shades until, finally, he spotted himself on the Jumbotron and grinned. That's when Kardashian leaned over and planted a kiss on the rapper's cheek... which he definitely wasn't expecting, as he was still looking up at the screen. Kardashian didn't seem to mind, and she later shared a pic of the moment on her Instagram Story.

kimkardashian on Instagram

But I dare you to watch their 15 seconds onscreen without cringing inside. Love you, Kimye, but this is pretty awk.

This isn't the first time West has been a little camera shy. On New Year's Day in 2018, Kardashian shared an Instagram Story during the countdown, when she tried to get her hubs to give her a kiss. "Don't leave me hanging!" she joked. West smiled awkwardly before (somewhat reluctantly) giving Kardashian a chaste peck.

But most of the time, the duo isn't afraid to publicly flaunt their affection. Remember that time at Kourtney Kardashian's 39th birthday party in April 2018, when Kardashian shared a Snapchat of her and West in a passionate lip lock? The moment at the NBA All-Star game was likely a fluke rather than a purposeful snub. Personally, I appreciate a cringey Kimye moment, as the two rarely do anything even remotely relatable. Celebrities — they're just as awkward as us!