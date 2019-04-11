If you had one question to ask Kim Kardashian, what would it be? Would it be about fame? Her family? Well, the reality star just opened up about all of that and more when Vogue caught up with her in her stunningly minimalist Hidden Hills home. North, Saint, and Chicago were there, too. So was Kanye. And while he's mostly in the background, there's a good amount of banter between these two that you won't want to miss. So check out this video of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's "73 Questions," because the whole thing is just such a vibe and we really do learn a good amount of new stuff about the beauty mogul.

Like what? Well, for one thing, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hates when people ask her what she does for a living. She loves Armenian food but can't really speak the language. She can pick up her cellphone with her toes (although sadly, we do not get a demonstration of this amazing talent), and she wishes people would stop talking about her butt. Like, really.

But I'm getting ahead of myself here, so let's rewind to the beginning of the video, which kicks off with Kanye being Kanye and answering the door.

"Yo!" he greets the interviewer. "I'm ready."

"Uh, babe? This is for me," Kim tells him, shooing him away.

And just like that 'Ye is dismissed, and we are off on a house tour!

Kim travels through the halls barefoot and describes living in Calabasas as "very chill." She's pulling off a totally casual vibe in this video, but when you're KKW, there's no such thing as a lazy day. The reality star divulges that she gets up at 5:45 am, brushes her teeth, then hits the gym. There's an unbleached Steinway on display in the living room that Kim once took lessons on, and she stops to brush a hand across it.

"I started and I quit," she unapologetically explains.

Learn something new every day, dolls!

The reality star describes the aesthetic of her house as a "minimal monastery," and admits that unorganized closets are her pet peeve.

And if you can't conjure up a picture in your head of what a minimal monastery would look like, check out these pics of Keeks standing in her immaculate kitchen:

You get it now, right?

We learn a lot about Kim's trio of kiddos — who are all in the bedroom with Kanye — in this video, too. Saint loves Paw Patrol, for example, And North is into Bill Nye The Science Guy.

Oh, and Chi is into "anything food."

Check her out reaching for whatever scrumptious snack North is holding:

Chi is definitely my kinda girl!

Kim says the most rewarding thing about being a mom is when her kids tell her they love her. She says they've taught her patience, and about Fortnite. And her secret to good parenting, she says, is "that you just have to wing it."

Kim also divulged that she's in a group chat with her sisters where they share parenting advice. And OMG how much would you kill to be added into that thing?

Meanwhile, when it comes to how Kim and Kanye knew the other was "the one," it turns out that both of their answers revolve around Paris.

"I knew [Kanye] was the one when I went to his Paris fashion show," Kim recalls.

As for Kanye? "I saw [Kim] in a paparazzi pic with Paris Hilton."

I wonder if it was this one?

And while we're on the topic of having her picture taken, Kim says she only spends about 30 minutes a day on Instagram (wait, what?), she doesn't ever read her DMs (sorry, guys!), and the way she feels about the paparazzi "depends on what I look like that day."

I really can't handle all the honesty.

Speaking of which, how does someone like Kim keep it real in all the unreal situations she faced with on the daily?

"Well, I think we always keep it real, and there's really no real situations." Somehow, that makes total sense.

Watch the full video below.