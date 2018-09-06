The level of "extra" Kim Kardashian rises (sinks?) to knows no bounds. Seriously. Just when you think she's hit max-celebrity status, you find out Kim Kardashian has models try on all of her clothes before she wears them, and then you think, "Ah, yes. Of course. There's always MORE with Kim." According to Kardashian herself, women out there exist with her exact measurements and she employs them as her "fit models." Their job is to try on all of her clothes and photograph different looks so she can decide what she wants to wear later and see what looks nice together. This eliminates any of the effort — er, that normal thing where you try on outfits for the day — on her part.

Kardashian revealed the wild process to People magazine, where she explained, "There are fit models — we have gotten people who have my exact same measurements — and they try on all the clothes, photograph it, do the fittings for hours every day of all the different Yeezy looks." If you follow Kardashian at all, you'll know she's the number one Yeezy fashion sponsor out there. In fact, she's kind of West's number one PR plan, too. Many of Kardashian's Instagram posts are solely shots of her repping Yeezy Supply designs, and for a long time, she was featured all over his website, too. It sounds like these fit models hang around Yeezy's office and wait for Kardashian to need an outfit.

"At one point, I sent over my entire closet to my husband’s office. I had full-time security because I was so nervous," Kardashian said. "But, that was just to photograph it with the fit models there and put looks together."

Right. Of course.

According to Kim, this system somehow actually simplifies her life rather than adds a whole unnecessary layer to it. She explained, "There were all these stylists using my clothes, taking pictures and then sending it to me and then whatever I like I’ll try it on and make sure it looks good on me," adding, "They make my life so easy!"

To your average run-of-the-mill fan (*raises hand*), it might seem like Kardashian and West have a bizarre relationship with clothing. For example, it obviously matters to them a great-great deal what they look like, but then West does something like wearing sandals that are clearly too small for him, and it makes you think, "wait, what?" As a non-fashion expert, I'd describe Yeezy apparel as simple, paired down, basic, maybe even boring. Can I say that? BORING.

Like, the adjectives I'd use to describe Kanye's neutral hoodies are the exact opposite adjectives I'd use to describe Kim's... anything.

Then again, maybe that's why I'm the one sitting in my studio apartment in a free Stoli Vodka T-shirt and basketball shorts writing about Kim Kardashian's fit models instead of the other way around. It's one of those the grass is always greener (or at least much, much wealthier) kind of things. Right?