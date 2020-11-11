The Kardashians have been under a lot of scrutiny from fans lately, and it seems they've found themselves in more hot water. After coming under fire for vacationing during the pandemic to "pretend things were normal," the family just revealed their annual Christmas party is probably still on. Khloé spilled the tea on Twitter, denying a fan's claim it was canceled. Now, fans are fuming. Khloé's tweet about the Kardashian Christmas party has the Twitter universe heated.

It was on Nov. 9 that one fan had a revelation about the KarJenner's annual epic bash. Due to the pandemic, they presumed it would be a no-go. "OMG i just realized..... is the Kardash/Jenner Christmas party getting cancelled this year ????" the fan questioned.

To be fair, Kardashian did say the holiday bash would be smaller than usual. But she also made it clear there was a celebration in order no matter what.

"I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously," she replied. "And I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before. We have to think of what is safest."

You can see her exchange with the fan below.

Immediately after Kardashian posted her tweet, the internet came for her. One fan pointed out how the Kardashians have broken lockdown restrictions already with past parties.

"The #Kardashian family are tone f*cking deaf, both @KimKardashian and @KendallJenner throw birthday parties (each breaking a load of different lockdown restrictions) now they're talking about still having their annual Christmas party," the fan tweeted.

The shade just kept rolling in. Another person tweeted, "So help me Jesus, if the Kardashian’s throw a Christmas Eve party this year, I will report every photo posted to Insta as “gang activity”.

"How about we do not report on anything serious that includes a Kardashian or a Jenner," yet another said. "This family just hosted three major parties during LA’s current spike in COVID CASES. Please this is an insult to Dr. Fauci."

One fan had just about had it. "We do not wanna hear about another kardashian party. For f*cks sake," they tweeted.

Kendall Jenner's birthday Halloween party was filled with people from wall to wall, so despite the family's efforts to keep things "safe," it's understandable fans have concerns. And after their luxurious trip to Tahiti received backlash, the 2020 holiday bash just might be their third strike.