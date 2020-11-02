Kris Jenner wears a lot of hats, but being a mom always comes first. The self-proclaimed momager came to daughter Kendall Jenner's defense on Monday, Nov. 2, after the model faced backlash for hosting a star-studded Halloween party amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kris Jenner's comments defending Kendall Jenner's Halloween party are a lot to take in.

Kendall is known to throw extravagant Halloween-themed birthday parties every year and she didn't let the coronavirus stand in the way in 2020. After photos and videos of Kendall and her family — including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, as well as friends like Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, and Jaden Smith — were posted to their respective social media accounts over Halloween weekend, fans couldn't help but notice that everyone in attendance at the West Hollywood bash were gathering super close and not wearing face masks. The images, in which no COVID-19 safety measures appeared to be taking place, sparked a lot of backlash on Twitter, with many pointing out that Kendall and her celeb friends are setting a bad example for others.

The backlash wasn't lost on Kris, who opened up about the precautionary measures Kendall, their family, and her friends took ahead of the party.

"We're dealing with lots of people that have different opinions and all we can do is live our lives the best way we know how and be responsible and do the right thing," Kris told Andy Cohen during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy. "And we're doing that ... I am very sensitive to what's going on. Believe me ... I've really tried so hard. We are very lucky to work in an industry where we get tested once or twice a week."

Kris went into details, explaining: "At Kendall's everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait, you know, a half an hour until the results were in ... So we are really responsible and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously ... We do what we can, we, we try to follow the rules."

Still, Kris knows that no matter what she and her famous daughters do, there will be criticism. "If people are, you know, they're commenting and they're being critical, I can't control that," she said.

According to Kris, it seems Kendall did take safety measures before gathering with her friends on Oct. 31, but people seem more upset over the example the influencer is setting for her fans who don't have access to rapid Covid testing at their parties.