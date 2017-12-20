Khloe Kardashian’s Workout Photo Is Trolling Us About Those Pregnancy Rumors

The world is breathless with anticipation. No, not about Christmas, or the holidays, or even the end of 2017. It’s about the rumored Kardashian-Jenner pregnancies, which have (annoyingly) yet to be confirmed. Possibly because Khloé Kardashian seems to love teasing us with is-she-or-isn’t-she photos on social media. Her latest is no exception — Khloé Kardashian’s workout photos are trolling us so hard about the pregnancy rumors, and honestly, I just can’t take it anymore.

UPDATE: On Dec. 20, Khloé Kardashian confirmed that she is expecting a baby with Tristan Thompson in an Instagram post.

EARLIER: For the past weeks, KoKo has been taunting us with whether or not she's pregnant, and only an hour before she finally confirmed her pregnancy she posted another teasing pic meant to keep us guessing. On the afternoon of Dec. 20 she released a selfie of herself in workout gear, with her conspicuously flat belly conspicuously obvious. In the background, her honey Tristan Thompson was also working out. So, given that the rumors had been back and forth for weeks about whether or not she was actually pregnant, everyone was scratching their heads — was this real? Was she not actually pregnant? Was she just messing with all of us? What is reality, Khloé? What is even happening?

Ideal for going home for the holidays!! 💪🎄✨ https://t.co/DNDfU8sDhf — (@khloekardashian) #

These thoughts swirled because Khloé is totally known for messing with people about the rumors that she was pregnant. For weeks, literally every photo she posted to Instagram showed her only from the chest up, with arms crossed over her belly (as if to... hide a baby bump???), and the ones that didn't showed her in body-concealing clothing, wearing things like peplums so we couldn't see what was up. So when she posted a photo showing her belly, clearly and unconcealed, it threw fans for a loop.

The short answer? Yeah, she was totally messing with us. A July post from her Snapchat showed her wearing the same outfit, in the same workout space, also with Tristan in the background, in more or less the same post. Nice try, Khlo.

More proof that she was just messing with everybody?

Barely an hour later, she posted a shot to Instagram that confirmed that, yes, she was in fact pregnant — and noticeably so.

She released a tasteful snapshot of her cradling her baby bump with her boyfriend and father of her child, Tristan Thompson. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she wrote. Her caption read,

I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! ... I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life!

Fans freaked.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN HAS CONFIRMED HER PREGNANCY - THIS IS NOT A DRILL — (@jessicamalblog) #

I've actually never been happier for someone than Khloe Kardashian 😭 can't believe she's having a baby 😭💗 — (@taylxrtoal) #

me when I saw Khloe Kardashian finally announced she was pregnant https://t.co/DdKsFTpkfV — (@maddie_dobson) #

Honestly, the confirmation is all the sweeter because of all the teasing. Ever since rumors of her pregnancy leaked in late September, she's been winking at us with everything from her social media to her public appearances. And while, of course, Khloé deserves to experience her pregnancy in whatever way she wants, with however much privacy she feels is appropriate, the fact that she chose to be kind of tease-y about it is so nice — she's clearly taking joy in both her child-to-be and the fact that her fans love her so much.

Congrats, Khlo! May you tease us forevermore.