KarJenner fans: prepare yourselves for cuteness overload. Khloé Kardashian shared a new video of baby True on Dec. 9, and it was an absolute gem, unsurprisingly. It seems like the famous tot is getting bigger with each passing day, and Kardashian's latest Instagram content featuring True will have you wanting to watch on repeat. Khloé Kardashian's video of True jumping on a trampoline is the wholesome content fans needed today.

Kardashian has been pumping her Instagram full of cute content from True lately, and fans have taken notice. When one fan complimented a sweet pic of True on Nov. 12, Kardashian's response was enough to make fans happy cry.

Kardashian replied: "Bless you!! Thank you!!!! Life is how we look at things. Look at my girl! How could I not love life and fight to be stronger everyday?!"

Well, it only gets sweeter from there. In Kardashian's latest heart-melting video, which was broken down into two clips, True was seen jumping on a trampoline in the most adorable outfit. As if that wasn't cute enough, she clutched an Elmo doll in her hands the entire time.

"No, no, I'm not Elmo!" she yelled to her mom's camera," though it wasn't clear what prompted True to say that. You can watch the videos of True's trampoline fun below.

Baby True may not be able to have full-fledged conversations just yet, but when the time comes, it's something Mama Kardashian is looking forward to.

She shared another adorable snap of her baby girl on Dec. 6, writing: "I can’t wait until we can have conversations. My best friend!"

The mother-daughter snapshot was so sweet, even Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson chimed in. "The Queen and Princess," he wrote in a comment below the pic.

It seems as though Thompson has been trying to get back in the good graces of Kardashian as of late. Weeks earlier, on Nov. 1, he took to Instagram with another message applauding Kardashian for her latest accolade, Best Reality Star 2019, and her accomplishments as a whole.

"True and Myself are so proud of you and the sisters for everything last night. Y’all are truly role models to our younger generation. Keep leading with love and happiness. You go girl!!!" he said.

They may not be together, but Kardashian and Thompson have done an A+ job of raising one of the cutest tiny humans in Hollywood.