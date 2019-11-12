True Thompson: stealing the hearts of social media users since April 2018. Khloé Kardashian loves sharing photos of her daughter on Instagram, but it's her most recent post of the tot in which she shared an emotional message about the positive impact True has on her life. Khloé Kardashian says True helps her through life obstacles and it gave a whole new meaning to mother daughter goals.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of über-adorable Instagram photos of the toddler on Tuesday, Nov. 12, but it was her response to one fan that really made an impact.

"I love you TuTu," Kardashian captioned the three snaps.

Followers flooded the comments section of Kardashian's post with kind words, but one woman had a heartfelt message to share with the Revenge Body host. "She is so adorable!!! You are definitely inspiring," the fan wrote. "It is amazing how you always bounce back from life's obstacles with positive vibes."

Kardashian replied: "Bless you!! Thank you!!!! Life is how we look at things. Look at my girl! How could I not love life and fight to be stronger everyday?!"

I just love when social media users spread kindness with their comments instead of unnecessary judgment and hate, and it appears Kardashian does, too — especially since I can guarantee the proud mama won't stop sharing photos of her baby girl anytime soon.

In her 19 months on this Earth, True has gained millions of fans who have followed some big milestones via Kardashian's social media and episodes of KUWTK. From first birthdays, first steps, and precious moments with her cousins, True is truly a ray of sunshine.

Khloé loves documenting big, special moments that show off the little girl's personality, like family gatherings and True's adorable Halloween costumes. Remember when she dressed as a Swan from Swan Lake for Halloween? Let's revisit that below.

Kardashian should really start an Instagram for True's pics because fans can't get enough!