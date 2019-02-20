Khloé Kardashian has remained relatively quiet since news broke that Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on her with close family friend Jordyn Woods. But she’s seemingly managing to get her digs in here and there. For example, she recently liked a tweet that totally calls out Thompson and his behavior. So, I guess you could assume Kardashian is slyly showing the world how she feels about the whole situation. Khloé Kardashian’s Twitter likes about Tristan Thompson only highlight how his reported cheating has affected her. Elite Daily reached out to Thompson and Woods' teams previously regarding the cheating rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So, let’s talk about what’s going on in Kardashian’s world right now: Thompson was reportedly caught smooching Woods, which has caused some serious chaos in the Kardashian family. Fans of the reality TV family are also up in arms over the news and have been tweeting non-stop about it. When a fan on Twitter tweeted Kardashian some encouragement and suggested that Thompson is a “sick man,” Kardashian liked the tweet. And that seems to further suggest that she believes the rumors about Thompson and Woods to be true.

“Dont let anyone ever say this is your fault!” the fan wrote in a Feb. 19 tweet. “He is a sick man and if its true, then she is a terrible woman, both terrible people that do not deserve your love. TRUE does and ur doing great showing her that love.”

I guess this means that Kardashian is dealing with some pretty negative feelings about Thompson and Woods, which is a really unfortunate situation. This isn’t the first time Kardashian has had to navigate allegations that Thompson cheated on her. Back in April 2018, just days before Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True, Thompson was embroiled in a cheating scandal. The Daily Mail published a detailed report of the allegations and included video to back up its claims. Thompson's cheating while Kardashian was pregnant was later confirmed (and well documented) on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. So, Kardashian has experienced this all before, the only difference this time is that the co-conspirator in Thompson’s infidelity is reportedly a family friend rather than a stranger.

Woods was like part of the Kardashian family, so all of the Kardashians are apparently in total shock over the allegations.

“It’s all mess now. Everyone considered Jordyn family. She was like a family member and always invited everywhere,” a source recently told People. “The family helped her and wanted her to be able to have a business venture too.”

So, that just gives you an idea of how deep the betrayal is here from both Thompson and Woods if the reports are true.

Kardashian also gave a hint about what she thought of the situation on Instagram after Hollywood Unlocked clarified reports about the cheating allegations. Kardashian responded to a post detailing the allegations with a shouting emoji, which seemingly confirmed that she believes there's truth to the rumors.

All in all, the whole thing is a mess. Hopefully, Kardashian and Thompson can part ways in as amicable a fashion and as fast as possible so they can remain productive co-parents. It's what True deserves!