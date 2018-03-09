Anybody interested in looking their best on social media might be curious about Khloe Kardashian's tips to "look skinny" in photos. When somebody takes a picture of me, I tell them to snap away as I strike one pose after another. When it comes to posting one on my Instagram, I'm guilty of selecting the one where my body looks the best. I know, some might call it shameful, but in this day and age, who doesn't? However, striving to look "thin AF" is completely different.

Sure, I want my body to look bomb in every photo I post, but in my eyes, that doesn't mean I have to look skinny. My body type is somewhat curvy —and I like it that way. If anything, I strike poses and post photos that accentuate what I'm working with. To me, that is the most beautiful thing someone can do. It's all about highlighting your favorite features, not about making them all look smaller.

As it turns out, Khloé Kardashian might have a different opinion on what is beautiful. Well, at least that's what her recent tweet suggested. She took to her account to share with her 26 million followers that you can find a story on her app that teaches you "5 Hacks To Look Thin AF In Pics." The consensus on the comments is that Khloé is promoting an unhealthy body type. We all want to look great in photos, but it would've been different if the Revenge-Body host shared her tips for looking healthy or happy in pics, rather that super skinny. The word "thin" just isn't sitting right with her followers and I totally get it.

Her caption reads, "I got you boos!!" with a winky face, and something about it feels cringeworthy. Maybe it's the fact that it's paired with the excerpt: "There are even more stealth ways to look like you have a sick bod in pics." It's all about the delivery, and Kardashian comes off as insinuating that we all need to look skinnier on Instagram. On Twitter, people with more body-positive stances are so fired up about her words, and they have no problem letting Kardashian know.

A commenter named Elle responded to the youngest Kardashian sister saying, "Why don’t you try and use your platform to encourage people to be themselves? I don’t agree with '5 hacks to look thin AF in pics' everyone is beautiful in their own way. people don’t need to look thin just for Instagram. I really like you as a person Khloé but don’t like this." Another user commented, "This is so problematic. Influencers like you should be promoting people loving themselves instead of trying to change their appearance for photos. I expected better."

The comments go on to state that we should all love ourselves the way we are, and how self-acceptance is much more important than looking skinny. Eliza Von Zeux sums up the popular opinion in her commen: "I love you Khloe, however you may want to encourage people to feel good in their own skin. Chubby, skinny, curvy, in whatever shape they are they are still beautiful."

I'd say that just about sums it up most of the reactions.

Although I am shocked nobody in Kardashian's camp thought to edit the caption before she posted it, her messaging is pretty clear: Skinnier equals prettier. While I don't agree that any body shape is more beautiful than another, a part of me is glad she posted about it on her Twitter account.

Not because I believe everybody needs to look "skinny AF" in photos, but because it opened up the conversation for women to express the message that loving all of yourself is what's important, being healthy is better than being skinny, and being happy is more valuable that social-media status — and that is empowering AF.