It’s no secret that the Kardashians frequently promote products on their Instagram accounts. Everyone knows they do it and everyone pretty much accepts that it’s a fact of life. But every now and then, the Kardashians come under fire for the products they promote and how they go about promoting them. Such was the case for Khloé Kardashian and a recent teeth-whitening ad she posted on her Instagram account. Fans are pretty upset over the ad for various reasons and Kardashian is having to field lots of negative comments on the post. The fans’ reaction to Khloé Kardashian’s teeth-whitening ad is understandable, though.

The reason fans are so upset over this particular ad is because, according to them, it’s beyond obvious that Kardashian doesn’t even use the product. Kardashian reportedly has veneers, which don’t typically stain. So, for fans who are intimately familiar with Kardashian’s dental history, it seems silly for her to promote a product that is of no use to her and pretend that she's seen results using it. But Kardashian did it anyway and she seems pretty happy to do so.

“Everyone’s been asking for my thoughts on @hismileteeth, here it is!” Kardashian wrote in the caption of her Instagram video, which shows her using Hi Smile’s teeth-whitening kit. “I’ve been using the kit a couple of nights a week for the past few months and it has helped me maintain my white teeth. The biggest issue I was having with teeth whitening was sensitivity issues, but with this kit I haven’t had any issues with regular use. I personally use it for maintaining my smile and removing stains, and would recommend to anyone considering teeth whitening product! #ad #HiSmile #TeethWhitening”

Seems pretty innocuous in and of itself, right? I mean, the Kardashians post ads all the time. What could be the problem with this one? Well, fans were just generally upset that Kardashian even tried to pass this product off as something she uses regularly.

“Is there anything real about you,” one fan commented.

Another fan mocked Kardashian’s obvious lack of familiarity with the product, saying, “Nobody: Khloe: I've been using hismileteeth for couple... *Pastes the Email*”

One Instagram user even called Kardashian “pathetic” for posting the ad. “Don’t you have enough $??? This is so pathetic,” they wrote.

Yikes. People are clearly upset over Kardashian’s teeth-whitening ad. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can take a look at it down below:

But not everything was negative. One fan sympathized with Kardashian even though she also acknowledged that she probably didn't need the teeth-whitening kit with veneers.

“I have veneers as well sista.... we all know you pick the color and tarter millimeter when they are being designed. They don’t stain. But I get the making money hustle. Love you koko,” the fan wrote.

Another fan blamed all of this on the company rather than on Kardashian. “I wish these ads were more sincere but they are not. They practically pay celebrities to lie about using said product. Where’s the FTC at, they need to crack down on this false advertisement. 🤣🤷🏽‍♂️” they said.

So, not every comment was against Kardashian, which is a sign that people understand fully that this all has to do with marketing. Ah, well. Better luck next time, Khloé!