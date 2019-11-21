True Thompson and Chicago West may be the daughters of Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, respectively, but they've found their own claim to fame: being incredibly adorable. These gals have been known to take a heart-melting photo here and there, and their most recent pic together might be their best yet. Khloé Kardashian's sunset photo of True and Chi is the sweetest thing you'll see all day.

In less than two years of life, it's clear Chi and True have already formed a special bond. Every photo and video shows them being the best of friends, and, seeing as they're related, they're bound to be BFFs for life. And Chi's tight embrace around her big cousin True in Kardashian's sunset photo of the pair perfectly exemplifies their loving friendship.

The girls looked like the ultimate influencers in training. The dynamic toddler duo have already racked up two million likes on their snapshot, so, clearly, they're well on their way.

"Besties,” Khloé captioned the gorgeous photo, and it didn't take long for Chi and True's biggest fans came out of the woodwork to gush about the photo. Paris Hilton dropped two heart eye emojis in the comments section, while family friend Adrienne Bailon Houghton wrote that they looked “So beautiful!” Celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz chimed in to say that the photo was "so sweet!"

If you live for these adorable moments from the Kar-Jenner kid, there's been a lot of them this week you need to see.

The day before the photo of Chi and True hit the internet, Kim shared a pic of Chi cuddling with her brother, Psalm, and the sweetest sibling award definitely goes out to these two.

The Kardashians always gather round the table together on Thanksgiving, so there's bound to be more adorable and special memories with all the kids coming to your Instagram feed soon.